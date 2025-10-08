Travelport and Air Canada Partner to Deliver Richer Content and Personalized Offers

Air Canada has taken a bold step forward in its digital transformation journey by making its complete range of New Distribution Capability (NDC) content available through Travelport+, the modern retailing platform used by thousands of travel agencies and travel management companies around the globe. This new milestone expands Air Canada’s retailing reach and ensures that its best, fully retail-ready content can now be seamlessly accessed, searched, compared, and booked by travel advisors in multiple regions, enhancing the airline’s ability to deliver tailored experiences to its customers.

For travel agents, the integration promises a significant boost in efficiency and customer service. Travelport+ offers industry-leading search speeds — now down to just 0.84 seconds — allowing agencies to quickly access Air Canada’s fares, ancillaries, and special offers all in one place. The streamlined system not only simplifies the booking process but also provides the ability to present travelers with more personalized and competitive options, driving satisfaction while helping agencies increase their margins and revenue opportunities.

The NDC rollout, which is launching across more than 20 countries including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Brazil, and Australia, underscores the global scale of the partnership. Air Canada’s leadership emphasized the importance of its travel trade partners in achieving long-term success, highlighting that agencies remain central to how the airline connects with travelers worldwide. For Travelport, the collaboration demonstrates its commitment to delivering rich, multi-source content and elevating the retailing experience for travel buyers everywhere.

With this expanded relationship, Air Canada and Travelport are not only reinforcing their partnership but also redefining how airlines approach digital distribution. The launch reflects a shared vision: to transform airline retailing into a faster, more personalized, and more seamless experience, benefitting both travel advisors and the millions of passengers they serve.

This year alone, Travelport has expanded its reach with several major industry partners, EVA Air and Atriis are just some of the many clients leveraging the Travelport+ platform to modernize distribution, as reported in recent announcements on TravelPRNews.com. EVA Air integrated its NDC content into Travelport+, enabling agencies to seamlessly access enriched fares, ancillaries, and full servicing in key markets across Asia and North America. Meanwhile, Atriis, together with early adopters like BTP Group, enhanced its corporate travel platform with Travelport’s multi-source content, offering clients a one-stop solution that combines NDC, low-cost carriers, hotels, and rental cars in a single workflow. These partnerships reflect only a fraction of Travelport’s global client base, demonstrating how the company continues to equip agencies, travel management companies, and corporate buyers worldwide with faster, smarter tools that deliver more personalized and efficient travel experiences.

