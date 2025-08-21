The Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) is proud to launch its first global digital travel series, Travel Redefined: Tourism for People and Planet, in partnership with Content With Purpose the strategic content creator that empowers sustainable development.

As the world embarks on a new era of travel, this dynamic new digital film series supports the urgent need - and growing momentum - for sustainability practices in tourism worldwide. Travel Redefined takes an in-depth look into how sustainable and regenerative tourism supports people, planet, and prosperity by sharing real stories and expert insights from inspiring people and organisations around the world. Travel Redefined is available to stream online here.

With global tourism making a full recovery – the World Tourism Barometer from UN Tourism reported that in Q1 2025, international tourist arrivals grew 5 percent compared to 2024, putting the industry on track to reach a new record this year – there is an urgency to rethink how the industry operates. Climate change, biodiversity loss, and overtourism are pressing challenges that demand action now. This landmark digital series is a global call to action to build awareness of tourism’s potential to create positive social, cultural, environmental, and economic change. From policymakers, industry leaders, travellers, and changemakers – it’s an invitation to see how tourism can always be part of the solution.

Randy Durband, CEO of GSTC, said, “Travel Redefined is a powerful reminder that every journey holds the potential to leave a positive legacy.” He added, “Many of the featured stories come from GSTC Members who are already putting these values into practice. They serve as real-world examples of what’s possible when sustainability is placed at the heart of tourism.”

Filmed across six continents, solely using local film crews to minimise travel and production emissions, the ambitious series spanned over 50 filming days to create 24 cinematic short films, 22 thought leadership videos, 10 expert interviews and three case studies. All of the films in the series showcase sustainable best practice and examine the role of tourism in promoting biodiversity conservation, carbon reductions, green mobility, responsible waste practices, equitable economic development, cultural preservation, and accessible experiences.

Max Smith, Founder and Managing Director at Content With Purpose, said, “We have embedded sustainability into every step, reflecting our environmental commitments, from using local crews to telling real-life stories that empower communities and protect the planet - proving that a flourishing, sustainable industry isn’t a distant vision. It’s happening right now, and we all have a role to play in this transformation.”

From the coasts of California to community-led conservation in the Philippines, Travel Redefined takes viewers on a journey across continents to meet pioneers who are radically re-thinking tourism to make it work for people and the planet.

Key sustainability themes covered in the short films include:

Rebuilding with roots: how mangroves and tourism are restoring The Bahamas - The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism.

How social media and digital detox are shaping the future of travel - University of Greenwich

Developing a new destination responsibly in Finland’s Turku Archipelago - Visit Turku Archipelago

How community tourism can help protect the Amazon and preserve indigenous culture – G Adventures

This is just a small insight into the wide-ranging series.