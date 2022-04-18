Travel leaders head to Manila for WTTC Global Summit 2022

Former US president Barack Obama headline speaker at WTTC Global Summit 2019

The capital of the Philippines, Manila is gearing up to host the World Travel & Tourism Council Global Summit 2022, with the world leaders of travel and tourism in attendance.

The theme for year’s Global Summit is REDISCOVERING TRAVEL – the WTTC aims to bring together people from around the world who embrace the same empathy, values and ambitions in solving the many social, environmental and economic challenges.

Following last year’s successful event in Cancun, Mexico, the Summit will be hosted in Metro Manila in-person, with a global audience joining virtually.

The Summit is one of the most influential travel and tourism events in the calendar, and this year, industry leaders will once again gather with key government representatives to continue aligning efforts to support the sector’s recovery and move beyond to a safer, more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future.

The Cancun Global Summit was the world’s first major in-person gathering of travel and tourism leaders since the outbreak of the pandemic following months of meticulous planning. More than 20 Ministerial and 600+ international delegates from over 40 countries attended in-person whilst 30,000+ watched virtually. It showed the world how major live corporate events, conferences, and indeed international travel, can take place safely by observing health and safety protocols.

ADVERTISEMENT

Philippines was voted ‘World’s Leading Dive Destination’ by voters of World Travel Awards 2021, whilst Manila’s ancient wall city of Intramuros was named ‘World’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2020’