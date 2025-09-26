Travel leaders gather in Cancún for World Travel Awards Latin America Gala Ceremony 2025

Cancún is making its final preparations to host the World Travel Awards Latin America Gala Ceremony 2025 on 27 September. Travel and tourism leaders from across Central and South America are gathering in México’s tourism jewel to discover who has been voted the industry’s finest.

The VIP reception at AVA Resort Cancún will mark the second stop on WTA’s Grand Tour 2025, following Tanzania, and ahead of Saint Lucia, Hong Kong, Sardinia and Dubai, before culminating in the Grand Final in Bahrain.

Nestled on the Caribbean coast of the Yucatán Peninsula, Cancún dazzles with white-sand beaches, turquoise waters and vibrant coral reefs. Beyond the shoreline, it is the gateway to Quintana Roo’s world-class attractions, from ancient Mayan sites to natural wonders.

Graham Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards, says: “Excitement is building for our Latin America Gala Ceremony 2025 in Cancún, as travel industry figureheads from across the continent join us for what promises to be a memorable celebration of the finest brands in travel and tourism.”

He adds: “Cancún is one of the great success stories of tourism in the Americas, and it is consistently setting records for economic contribution and visitor spend. I am delighted our guests will experience its many charms – from fabulous beaches, tropical forests and legendary nightlife to pristine Mayan sites.”

Official Host Venue, AVA Resort Cancún, is a five-star oceanside paradise, inspired by the pristine white sand and translucent blues of the Mexican Caribbean.

Juan Pablo de Zulueta, Municipal Secretary of Tourism of Cancún, says: “It is a honour for Cancún to host the World Travel Awards Latin America Gala Ceremony 2025 for the first time, an event that recognises excellence in the global tourism industry. This inspires us to continue working with passion and commitment to further consolidate our destination as an international benchmark for tourism diversification.

“We welcome you with open arms to discover our roots through our culture, gastronomy, turquoise beaches and white sands. But the most beautiful aspect of this destination is its people – the hardworking men and women of Cancún who love this land. We thank the organizers, our partners, and the entire tourism community for making Cancún a place that inspires, welcomes, and enchants millions of visitors every year.”