Tourism in Ras Al Khaimah Continues to Go from Strength to Strength

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) announces a strong performance for the first half of the year, marking a new record for the destination with over 654K visitor arrivals representing 6% year-on-year growth and 9% increase in tourism revenues.

“These half-year achievements are a clear testament to the strength of Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism offering and the impact of its focused strategy,” said Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority. “From expanded air connectivity and high-profile hotel developments to strategic partnerships and a growing calendar of experiences and events, every milestone contributes to Ras Al Khaimah’s standing as one of the world’s fastest growing destinations. With a clear vision to welcome over 3.5 million visitors annually by 2030, the Emirate is firmly on track to deliver long-term, sustainable value for its economy, communities and tourists.”

These results reflect the success of RAKTDA’s ongoing efforts to expand connectivity, broaden the Emirate’s tourism appeal, and deepen its presence across key international and regional markets. Highlights from the first half of 2025 include:

654K visitor arrivals - the highest ever for a six-months period (representing 6% year-on-year growth)

9% year-on-year increase in tourism revenues

36% growth in MICE & Weddings revenues

Strong visitor numbers across key source markets, including CIS, UK, India, China and Central and Eastern Europe

Significant growth from source markers with expanded direct flights connectivity, including Romania (+65%), Poland (+56%), Uzbekistan (+47%), Belarus (+30%)

Major hotel announcements including, Four Seasons, Fairmont, Taj, NH Collection (Minor Hotels) – supporting plans to double the number of hotel keys by 2030

Several strategic partnerships signed to boost tourism including MoUs with Fujairah Adventures, Huawei, Open World, and leading OTAs in China and KSA

Growing events calendar including, the RAK Half Marathon, UAE Tour, HIGHLANDER and new Jais Ride cycling challenge

Key source markets record strong growth

Performance across key source markets saw notable gains, with a 25% year-on-year increase in visitors from India, while the UK (+5%), China (+9.2%) and Russia (+7%) delivered their highest ever arrivals for a half-year period. Meanwhile, Romania (+65%), Poland (+56%), Uzbekistan (+47%) and Belarus (+30%) all saw exceptional growth, supported by direct flight connections to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport – a key enabler of inbound growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, MICE and Weddings revenues grew by 36%, driven by high-value weddings, international conferences, incentive groups, and strategic initiatives positioning Ras Al Khaimah as a rising hub for events and incentive travel.

Connectivity, hotel and investment momentum continues

Ras Al Khaimah International Airport saw continued route expansion during the first half of 2025, with direct flights from Poland (Katowice and Warsaw), Romania (Bucharest), Russia (Moscow), Uzbekistan (Tashkent) and the Czech Republic (Prague) contributing to the upward trajectory in visitor arrivals. These routes are underpinned by its ongoing strategic expansion to further upgrade the airport’s capacity to welcome larger aircraft and improve the arrival experience, reinforcing its role as a key gateway to the Emirate.

Ras Al Khaimah also continued to strengthen its hotel offering with several high-profile announcements across the first half of the year, including NH Collection Ras Al Khaimah Al Marjan Island Hotel & Apartments (156 keys, Fairmont Al Marjan Island (250 keys), Taj Wellington Mews Al Marjan Island (336 hotel apartments) and Four Seasons Resort and Residences Ras Al Khaimah at Mina Al Arab (150 keys). Expanding its appeal across market segments, Ras Al Khaimah also welcomed the opening of Rove Al Marjan Island – a vibrant beachfront hotel that brings the signature charm and accessibility of the homegrown Rove brand to the Emirate. These developments will support Ras Al Khaimah’s goal to more than double its hotel key count by 2030 – one of the fastest growth trajectories in the region.

Collaborations support destination development and tourism growth

The first half of 2025 also saw a series of strategic partnerships inked to support both destination development and market expansion. This included a cross-Emirate collaboration with Fujairah Adventures, formalised at the International Conference on Adventure Tourism in April, to highlight the complementary strengths of both destinations and offer a compelling inter-Emirate itinerary for adventure seekers. RAKTDA also signed MoUs with leading OTAs in China, including Trip.com and Tongcheng, to boost visitor numbers from China. Additionally, new partnerships with four leading Saudi-based OTAs – Fursan Travel, Smart Holidays, Almatar and Wego – are helping Ras Al Khaimah tap into strong GCC demand and emerging traveller trends. In the digital space, the Emirate signed a strategic MoU with Huawei to advance smart tourism capabilities. Another agreement with Web3 technology partner Open World is exploring a blockchain-powered tourism rewards platform to enhance visitor engagement.

Signature events fuel tourism and destination appeal

Recognising the power of large-scale events in shaping destination appeal and enhancing livability, Ras Al Khaimah continued to expand its calendar of signature sporting experiences in the first half of 2025. The Emirate hosted the 18th edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon with a record-breaking turnout of over 10,000 participants and spectators, the return of the UAE Tour in its 7th running of Jebel Jais Mountain stage, and the 4th edition of the internationally broadcast Ras Al Khaimah Championship on the DP World Tour at Al Hamra Golf Club. The globally recognised HIGHLANDER hiking adventure also returned for its 4th edition, drawing participants from around the world. New to the calendar was Jais Ride – a challenging 25km cycling event that debuted in April 2025, pushing riders to conquer the steep ascent of the UAE’s highest peak. Collectively, these events reinforce Ras Al Khaimah’s positioning as a leading regional hub for sports and entertainment.