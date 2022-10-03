Thynk partners with Dur Hospitality

Thynk, the hospitality cloud for operational excellence, announced its partnership with Saudi Arabia-based Dur Hospitality, a leading Saudi hospitality company recognized for its extensive record in managing, developing, and operating a broad portfolio of hotels and residential compounds across the Kingdom, at the Future Hospitality Summit in Dubai.

Developed by hoteliers for hoteliers and powered by Salesforce®, the world’s largest Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform, Thynk.Cloud is designed to simplify and automate sales, operations, decision making, and data management for hotels of any size. The partnership will enable the sales organization at Dur Hospitality to further enhance the way they manage their B2B business relationships and maximize their sales productivity and efficiency.

Pascal Petit, Co-founder & CEO at Thynk.Cloud, said: “We are excited to be working with Dur Hospitality, a company at the forefront of our industry when it comes to modern hospitality, agility and innovation. Together, our goal is to deliver a smart, modern system that not just streamlines processes and drives efficiency but enables hotel teams to deliver a unique guest experience, whether that’s in one of the Group’s branded hotels or in an independently managed property.”

Commenting on the announcement, President of Hotel Operations at Dur Hospitality, Hassan Ahdab, said: “Our collaboration with Thynk provides an immense opportunity to interconnect our processes further and accelerate enhanced customer experiences. Thynk’s innovative digital ecosystem will drive personalization across our properties, amplifying our customer-centric approach and empowering our team members to make data-driven decisions in real-time while communicating with ‘‘one voice’‘. Together, we will take customer-focused service to the next level”.

“We have a shared vision to make hospitality an attractive and rewarding career for the next generation of hoteliers. We are committed to providing hotel teams with the latest innovative, customer-centric, and data driven solutions. This will allow them to make the right decisions leveraging clean data, deliver better, faster and more personalized service, and develop higher margin revenues for their properties. We strongly believe that access to modern, smart tools will help young professionals build a rewarding hospitality career and bring better service to their guests and we can’t think of a better partner than Dur Hospitality to do that with”, Petit added.

Founded late 2019, Thynk has implemented over 150 hotels from 25 clients in 10 countries over the past eighteen months, primarily in Europe and the Middle East. Thynk is poised to enter the US market with a strong customer base and solid product feedback following the appointment of industry veteran Joel Pyser earlier this month as Chief Executive Officer for the Americas.