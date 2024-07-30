Three Solar Eclipse Sailings Highlight Holland America Line’s New Celestial Cruises in 2026

Holland America Line is announcing a new slate of cruises that will take guests to prime locations throughout Europe to witness extraordinary celestial events. Those seeking to cross off bucket-list items like viewing the Northern Lights, a total solar eclipse or a summer solstice above the Arctic Circle will be able to book one of these special Celestial Cruises beginning July 31.

“After the excitement and success around our 2024 eclipse cruises, we knew our guests were looking for additional opportunities to get a front-row seat for some of the world’s most special natural spectacles,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. “Our team has put together a lineup of cruises that not only deliver on that front, but also give guests in-depth exploration of exciting destinations and the premium onboard experience for which we’re known.”

Guests booking solar eclipse cruises can expect lectures from and the opportunity to connect with scientific experts, themed activities and more. Proper equipment — like eclipse glasses — will be provided for the safety of guests. Those sailing to see the Northern Lights can sign up to get a wake-up call from the ship any time the aurora borealis is spotted.

Three Solar Eclipse Cruises Offer Total Viewing

After two highly successful solar eclipse sailings in 2024, three ships from the fleet will be positioned under the path of totality for the Aug. 12, 2026, total solar eclipse. While Oosterdam will take guests to the Med to witness the eclipse off the eastern coast of Spain, Nieuw Statendam will explore Northern Europe, sailing off the western coast of Iceland for the eclipse. Guests can also sail aboard Zuiderdam for the popular Voyage of the Vikings, for the solar eclipse.

July 18, 2026, 35-Day Voyage of the Vikings: Solar Eclipse (Legendary Voyage), Zuiderdam, roundtrip from Boston, Massachusetts.

In the path of totality for the solar eclipse off the western coast of Iceland, just before arriving at Grundarfjørdur.

Calls at Portland, Maine; Sydney, Corner Brook, Red Bay, St. Anthony, St John’s, and Halifax, Canada; Paamiut (Frederikshåb), Nanortalik and Qaqortoq (Julianehåb) Greenland; Reykjavik (overnight), Seydisfjördur, Húsavík and Grundarfjørdur, Iceland; Eidfjord, Norway; Rotterdam, Netherlands (overnight); Dún Laoghaire (Dublin), Ireland; and Belfast, Northern Ireland.

July 25, 2026, 28-Day Scandinavian Solar Eclipse with Greenland and Scotland (Legendary Voyage): Nieuw Statendam, roundtrip from Dover, England, or roundtrip from Rotterdam.

In the path of totality for the solar eclipse at sea off the northwest coast of Iceland.

Calls at Kristiansand, Eidfjord and Stavanger, Norway; Seydisfjördur, Djúpivogur, Akureyri, Isafjördur, Grundarfjørdur, Heimaey and Reykjavik, Iceland; Paamiut (Frederikshåb), Nuuk (Godthåb), Nanortalik and Qaqortoq (Julianehåb), Greenland; Runavík, Faroe Islands; Stornoway, Isle of Lewis, Invergordon (Inverness) and South Queensferry (Edinburgh), Scotland (overnight).

Aug. 9, 2026, 13-Day Mediterranean Solar Eclipse with Barcelona Overnight, Oosterdam, from Lisbon, Portugal, to Piraeus (Athens), Greece.

Solar eclipse at sea in the path of totality off the coast of Spain between Alicante and Barcelona.

Calls at Alicante and Barcelona (overnight), Spain; Ajaccio and Corsica, France; Civitavecchia (Rome) and Bari (Puglia), Italy; and Kotor, Montenegro.

Inaugural ‘Northern Lights’ Cruises aboard Rotterdam and Nieuw Statendam

As 2026 is predicted to be a highly active period for auroras, a growing number of travelers plan to prioritize seeing them on vacation. Guests seeking to pair that adventure with an in-depth exploration of Norway can do so on one of two Northern Lights cruises aboard Rotterdam and Nieuw Statendam. The cruises feature an overnight in Alta, also known as “The City of the Northern Lights,” and spend five days above the Arctic Circle.

Oct. 4, 2026, 14-Day Arctic Journey and Northern Lights, aboard Rotterdam, from Rotterdam to Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Calls at Nordfjordeid, Trondheim, Narvik, Tromsø, Alta (overnight), Åndalsnes and Bergen, Norway; and Lerwick, Shetland Islands.

Oct. 16, 2026, 15-Day Arctic Journey and Northern Lights, Nieuw Statendam, from Dover to Rotterdam OR Oct. 17, 2026, 14-Day Northern Lights, roundtrip Rotterdam.

Calls at Ålesund, Trondheim, Narvik, Tromsø, Alta (overnight), Åndalsnes and Bergen, Norway; and Lerwick, Shetland Islands.

Summer Solstice Above the Arctic Circle

For guests seeking the maximum amount of daylight on the longest day of the year, Nieuw Statendam will take cruisers above the Arctic Circle to celebrate the summer solstice in Honningsvåg, Norway — one of the northernmost cities on the planet.

June 13, 2026, 14-Day Arctic Circle Crossing: North Cape Solstice, Nieuw Statendam, roundtrip from Dover or Rotterdam.

Calls at Eidfjord, Maloy, Trondheim, Leknes, Tromsø, and Honningsvåg, Norway; and Lerwick, Shetland Islands.

Have It All Early Booking Bonus

For a limited time, when guests book 2026 Celestial Cruises with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included — plus the added perk of free prepaid crew appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

Guests can also take advantage of Holland America Line’s Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus. Mariner Society loyalty members can enjoy up to $400 onboard credit per stateroom when these cruises open for sale. Guests must book these cruises by Oct. 29, 2024, to receive the Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus.

