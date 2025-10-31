Thompson Shanghai Expo Opens as the First Thompson Hotel in Asia

Hyatt Hotels Corporation today announced the opening of Thompson Shanghai Expo, marking the debut of the Thompson Hotels brand in the Asia Pacific region. Located in the dynamic World Expo area—Shanghai’s revitalized business, culture and events district—Thompson Shanghai Expo serves as a home base for culture seekers, where worlds collide and the classics are celebrated.

At Thompson Shanghai Expo, the brand’s cultural authority converges with Shanghai’s cosmopolitan energy, offering guests an immersive experience that reflects the city’s eclectic influences, dynamic creative scene, and innovative spirit. The hotel features 254 stylish rooms and suites, striking event spaces, and three distinctive culinary and nightlife concepts, including a rooftop club overlooking panoramic views of Huangpu River and Shanghai’s sweeping downtown skyline beyond.

Thompson Shanghai Expo is an integral part of Expo Place—part landmark commercial complex, part vibrant hub of art, retail, and leisure, set along the riverfront with extensive urban links. This prime location is steps from former Expo sites transformed into major event, performance, and art venues, including the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center, the Mercedes-Benz Arena, and the iconic China Art Museum. Additionally, the hotel is moments from the Shanghai Expo Culture Park, upscale shopping centers, and metro stations.

“The Thompson Hotels brand started in New York as a cultural home base for people plugged into the city. Now, entering its 25th year, it’s wonderful to see the brand taking root in other vibrant markets across the globe,” says Amar Lalvani, President and Creative Director of the Lifestyle group at Hyatt, “Madrid was a perfect step into Europe, at a time when that city is buzzing like never before. Shanghai similarly alive, creative, and incredibly dynamic. It feels like the right place, at the right moment, for the first Thompson hotel in Asia.”

Pavilion-inspired Design

Reflecting the district’s evolution from industrial stage to creative hub, the hotel’s architecture is bold and elemental. Designed by GP Architects New York, its distinctive curved tower is wrapped in a dynamic glass façade that captures the shimmer of the Huangpu River, creating an ever-shifting dialogue between nature and the city.

Inside, the interiors by SilverFox Studios (Singapore) draw inspiration from the pavilions of the Expo 2010 Shanghai, evoking a “pavilion within a pavilion” experience through a dynamic interplay of volumes, textures, and stories. Exposed steel structures honor the site’s industrial legacy while providing a light, open framework for a bold yet harmonious juxtaposition of materials, a hallmark of the Thompson style. Steel contrasts with warm wood, concrete meets velvet, and vintage nods intertwine with contemporary design—all carefully composed to create a unique sensory experience, balancing cool and sophisticated, classic and modern.

Refined Accommodations

The blend of classic design with a modern industrial edge continues in the 254 guestrooms and suites, all featuring floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the city or Huangpu River. Hardwood floors with hand-tufted rugs, custom furnishings in warm hues layered against exposed metal, and artworks inspired by the Expo Pavilion create havens of chic, residential-style comfort.

All rooms feature marble bathrooms equipped for spa-inspired relaxation, and thoughtful amenities like well-stocked minibars, Dyson hairdryers, and coffee machines. Guests can wind down at the end of a busy day with the hotel’s signature turndown service an in-room playlist curated to set the perfect mood for a restful night in the city.

Vibrant Dining and Club Destination

Thompson Shanghai Expo brings fresh excitement to Shanghai’s dining and social scene with three distinctive dining and nightlife venues. An indoor-outdoor space overlooking a lively square, BAOBAO Lounge offers a laidback, social atmosphere, with a menu featuring steamed delicacies, light bites, fresh brews, and local beverages.

All-day dining restaurant Fishermen’s Pavilion presents five regional cuisines from the Yangtze River Delta, interpreted with a creative, contemporary twist by Shanghai-born and -trained chefs. The menu of refined Chinese cuisine showcases seafood and freshwater fish in a celebration of the region’s rich culinary heritage and aquaculture. Located on the 19th floor, the restaurant elevates the dining experience with a panoramic view of the river and Shanghai skyline, while four private dining rooms cater for intimate and exclusive gatherings.

Perched on the 20th floor rooftop, TOTS is an evening and nightlife destination, setting the tempo across three distinct zones: a bar, outdoor dining area, and cozy cabanas with tableside service. This social scene is the place to unwind and mingle, offering an extensive selection of drinks and specialty cocktails, Italian and Asian tapas to share, DJ beats, and live entertainment as the sun sets and the city reveals its after-dark energy.

Bespoke Programming and Local Collaborations

In Thompson fashion, Thompson Shanghai Expo innovates guest experience with curated programming that makes this not just a stylish place to stay, but a catalyst for social and cultural connections.

Guests can engage in innovative arts programs developed in collaboration with the local creative community. Those keen to combine fitness with exploration can take in iconic cultural and architectural landmarks on a scenic EXPO riverside run, with local running collectives. Clink & Connect is TOTS’ signature social experience, designed to break the ice and inspire connections between global travelers. Meanwhile, every Saturday, BAOBAO Lounge hosts Beats and Connect, transforming into a social hotspot for music-loving trendsetters to connect over playlists.

Events and Celebrations

The hotel features eight versatile event venues, including Thompson Hall, one of the largest ballrooms in the Expo district. Spanning an impressive 1,100 square meters with a 7.2-meter-high ceiling, it can host up to 1,150 guests in a modern, sophisticated setting with architectural lines. For those who appreciate the unconventional, The Oval, an elliptical-shaped venue with a modern steel structure, is well suited to creative and fashion-forward gatherings. Together with elegant function and meeting rooms boasting natural light and state-of-the-art technology, Thompson Shanghai Expo provides an exceptional destination for any occasion on a grand or intimate scale.

Be More Rewarded

In celebration of the hotel’s opening, guests who book their stay via Hyatt.com and World of Hyatt APP between now and November 30, 2025 will have the chance to engage in programs specially curated to enhance their culture experience, including a City Pulse Run with Dark Runner, a leading Shanghai running collective. For the first three months post-opening, Thompson Shanghai Expo will also be hosting an art exhibition in collaboration with CASETiFY TRAVEL, with its dining destinations serving as touchpoints for an immersive showcase of travel, culture, and lifestyle inspired by iconic urban Thompson destinations.

For even more member rewards, World of Hyatt members can earn 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at Thompson Shanghai Expo from the hotel’s opening to to January 31, 2026, part of World of Hyatt’s new hotel member offer. Additional participating hotels, their offer stay periods, and full offer terms can be found at worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. No registration is required, and members can earn on top of other offers.

For more information or to book a reservation at Thompson Shanghai Expo, please visit thompsonshanghaiexpo.com