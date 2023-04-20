This summer, the family-owned El Fuerte Marbella hotel will reopen after an extensive renovation

Set right on the beachfront, and just a short walk from the Old Town, the new-look El Fuerte Marbella Hotel is a world away from the extravagance and glitzy nightlife of the Costa del Sol, bringing back the sophisticated, understated glamour that Marbella was once known for.

El Fuerte is both an oasis of calm and a place for guests to experience authentic Andalusian culture. Under the direction of award-winning Jaime Beriestain Studio - who designed The One Palacio da Anunciada in Lisbon and Hotel Almanac Barcelona - the hotel’s interiors have been pared back revealing a more sleek, contemporary design. Andalusian touches will be present throughout, with the display of hand carved ornaments and artworks created by local artisans.

The hotel boasts five restaurants and a bar, offering guests a mix of formal and casual dining options like Soleo, an elegant beachfront restaurant serving authentic Spanish cuisine, and laid-back Le Marche serving unpretentious Mediterranean dishes. The fine-dining concept is headed up by Michelin starred chef Paco Pérez (known for his restaurants Miramar in Llançà, Enoteca in the Hotel Arts in Barcelona and ‘5’ in Berlin), who has developed a refined yet simple menu inspired by local cuisine. Edge by Paco Pérez is the rooftop bar that serves cutting edge mixology by Cristian Pineda, combined with Paco’s signature avant-garde cooking to make this the spot for the most sophisticated sundowners in town. The beachfront Soleo and Levante restaurants provide more casual dining options.

Aside from the nearby beach, guests can lounge by one of the two swimming pools with unrivalled sea views, where there’s enough space to bask in the sunshine or cool off under the shade of a luscious canopy of trees. There is also an impressive spa complete with saunas, treatment rooms and a gym, and treatments by Clarins.

The hotel sits right on the seafront yet within walking distance of the charming, winding streets of the Old Town. Built on the grounds of an old fortress dating back to 1554, the building is steeped in history and is one of Marbella’s oldest hotels. Since opening in 1955 it has been the destination of choice for a star studded list of guests including Walt Disney (who used to walk his dog Pluto on the beach nearby), poet Rafael Alberti, and actresses Diana Dors and Penélope Cruz.

Double rooms start from €468 / night.

For more details visit https://www.elfuertemarbella.com/