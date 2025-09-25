The Ultimate Bucket List: How Preferred Hotels & Resorts Is Redefining Luxury Travel by Private Jet

Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest independent hotel brand, has announced the launch of its first private jet journey, Legendary Journeys – The Ultimate Private Jet Experience, in partnership with Bucketlist Xperiences. The 17-night itinerary, scheduled for October 6–23, 2026, will take just 29 couples across Singapore, India, Rwanda, Kenya, Greece, Morocco, and London, blending ultra-luxury hospitality with curated cultural and adventure experiences. Guests will fly aboard a custom VIP airliner outfitted with lie-flat seating, a private chef, curated wines and spirits, and a 17-member service team ensuring seamless travel.

Highlights include gorilla trekking in Rwanda’s Volcanoes National Park, a royal celebration in Jaipur, a hot-air balloon safari over Kenya’s savannah, sunset sailing in Santorini, and dining under the stars in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains. Accommodations will feature select members of Preferred’s prestigious Legend Collection, including The Fullerton Bay Hotel in Singapore, palatial stays in Jaipur, Andronis Luxury Suites in Santorini, and The Londoner in Leicester Square. Additional partner properties include Movenpick Kigali, luxury safari lodges in Kenya, and the Mandarin Oriental Marrakech.

Beyond the experiences, participants will receive elevated rewards from the I Prefer Hotel Rewards program, including Titanium Status and 1 million points, equivalent to over 10 complimentary nights at more than 650 participating hotels worldwide. With pricing starting at $133,500 per person, this bespoke journey underscores Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ commitment to delivering once-in-a-lifetime experiences for affluent travelers seeking personalized, culturally immersive luxury.

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts has also expanded its private jet offerings with the debut of Grand Horizons, a new 24-day itinerary launching in 2026. Priced at $229,000 per person, the journey will visit nine global destinations, including new additions Napa Valley, Ha Long Bay, Mallorca, and Montreal, alongside stops in Tokyo, Istanbul, Milan, and Lisbon. Highlights include vineyard tours in California, a luxury cruise through Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay, and a grand finale celebration in Montreal led by Chef Marcus Samuelsson. In addition, Four Seasons has refreshed its World of Adventures itinerary into a shorter 18-day format covering Singapore, Seychelles, Rwanda, and the Galápagos Islands, starting at $199,000 per person. These curated journeys underscore the brand’s continued innovation in luxury experiential travel, offering bespoke adventures with seamless service aboard the custom-designed Four Seasons Private Jet.

With both Preferred Hotels & Resorts and Four Seasons unveiling bespoke private jet journeys, the luxury travel landscape is entering a new era where the journey itself becomes as extraordinary as the destination. From vineyard tours in Napa Valley and gorilla trekking in Rwanda to Santorini sunsets and Moroccan desert dinners, these experiences reflect a growing appetite among affluent travelers for curated, once-in-a-lifetime adventures that combine seamless service with cultural immersion. As leading hospitality brands continue to push the boundaries of experiential travel, private jet journeys are emerging as the ultimate expression of exclusivity, personalization, and discovery on a global scale.

