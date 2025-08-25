The Shannon Airport Group shortlisted for prestigious national sustainability award

The Shannon Airport Group has been shortlisted in the ‘Environment & Biodiversity’ category of the national Chambers Ireland Sustainable Business Impact Awards, recognising its leadership in sustainability and groundbreaking work in biodiversity and conservation.

The Group’s Biodiversity Enhancement and Conservation Grazing Project at Thady’s Hill is among the finalists in this category. This initiative, launched ahead of National Biodiversity Week 2025, is one of a number of projects the Group has brought forward under its five-year Biodiversity Action Plan, and is Ireland’s first conservation grazing project on airport-owned land.

Located on a 10-acre site near Shannon Airport, Thady’s Hill is home to endangered habitats that support a wide variety of native grass and flower species, including Bee and Pyramidal Orchids. In early 2024, the site underwent scrub clearance, followed by the introduction of Droimeann cattle - a native rare breed ideal for low-impact conservation grazing. The project is led by the Group’s Biodiversity Team and supported by local farmer John Quinlivan, botanist Phoebe O’Brien, and Meg Brennan of Polliknow, who use advanced AI powered ground sensors that monitor wild insect pollinators - a key indicator of ecosystem health.

Sinéad Murphy, Head of Sustainability at The Shannon Airport Group, commented: “We are honoured to be shortlisted in the Environment & Biodiversity category of the Chambers Ireland Sustainable Business Impact Awards. This recognition reflects the dedication of our team and partners, and the strength of our sustainability strategy.

We’re proud of the Thady’s Hill project, which showcases our innovative approach to biodiversity conservation and sustainable land management. It’s a powerful example of what can be achieved through collaboration, and we look forward to building on its success as part of our 2023–2027 Biodiversity Action Plan.”

The Sustainable Business Impact Awards, sponsored by BAM Ireland and held in association with the Department of Rural and Community Development, celebrate best practices in sustainable development and corporate social responsibility. Aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the awards recognise purpose-driven business practices across Ireland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winners will be announced on Wednesday, 24th September 2025, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Santry, Dublin.