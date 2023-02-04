The Ritz-Carlton Launches an Elevated Club Experience Across Asia Pacific

The Ritz-Carlton, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of luxury hotel brands, presents a newly elevated experience at The Ritz-Carlton Club across its Asia Pacific hotels, joining a successful launch in Mainland China last summer. From Tokyo to Jakarta, Singapore to Perth, The Ritz-Carlton Club provides a private respite where guests will find unique indulgences, curated culinary journeys, and personalized encounters that create meaningful and memorable moments for both business and leisure travelers.

The newly elevated journey at The Ritz-Carlton Club is designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s luxury travelers and was crafted based on insights from the brand’s Ladies and Gentlemen and valued guests. Understanding that the next generation of luxury travelers will combine business and leisure travel, seek one-of-a-kind moments, and look for purpose-led experiences, The Ritz-Carlton Club has an array of bespoke offerings. From pre-arrival to departure, each encounter will enrich, elevate and transform a stay while creating deeper connections that redefine traditional perceptions of luxury.

“We are seeing an even greater shift towards guests seeking experiences that inspire them and help bring balance into their lives through the discovery of fresh perspectives, new ideas, and local connections,” said Jennie Toh, Vice President, Brand Marketing and Management, Asia Pacific, Marriott International. “The launch of elevated experiences at The Ritz-Carlton Club gives us the perfect opportunity to reconnect with our guests, giving them a unique window into each destination’s culture through enhanced offerings and experiences.”

Immersive Experiences At The Ritz-Carlton Club

The Ritz-Carlton Club is where guests can design their own experience, whether they are seeking a private sanctuary of comfort and relaxation, or a greater appreciation of a destination’s culture and customs. For example, The Club Lounge at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore invites guests to share their personal memories by designing a customized postcard to send to loved ones with a Ritz-Carlton stamp. At The Ritz-Carlton, Perth, Sommelier Camila Luzzi invites guests to discover a Western Australian wine, sharing hidden gems and pours of exceptional quality from local cellars, and at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong guests can come together with family to tuck into their favorite movies in a bonfire-themed room.

Evocative Culinary Journeys

Culinary indulgences have always been part of the inimitable offerings of The Ritz-Carlton Club with a signature offering of five meals including breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, hors d’oeuvres and cordials, with menus evoking the local culinary narratives of the destination. From a traditional Jamu experience, a wellness drink and ancient ritual integral to Javanese culture, served during afternoon tea at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place, to a traditional lunch bento box at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo, each hotel has curated unique dining moments that engage and enrich guests by offering a slice of the local culture. In the evening, guests are invited to taste authentic seasonal ingredients unique to each destination, or, as with The Ritz-Carlton, Okinawa, an original ‘Okinawa Sunset’ cocktail inspired by the breathtaking sunsets.

Personalized Encounters

No two journeys are ever alike at The Ritz-Carlton Club. Days before their arrival, the Ladies & Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton are already preparing to welcome guests by name, along with a personalized invitation to enjoy the amenities and programs at The Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge. Guests are welcomed with seasonal and locally inspired amenities as well as a selection of thoughtful services such as complimentary pressing or laundry, tailored recommendations to nearby destinations, and meeting spaces exclusively for the use of guests at The Ritz-Carlton Club. In the evenings, the housekeeping team brings specially-selected turndown amenities for bedtime. Following a most memorable stay, Club guests are bid fond farewell with thoughtful departure arrangements, together with a warm invitation to return.

For more information on The Ritz-Carlton, please visit www.ritzcarlton.com.