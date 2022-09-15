THE RITZ-CARLTON, GRAND CAYMAN ANNOUNCES HIGHLY ANTICIPATED LINEUP OF EVENTS FOR CAYMAN COOKOUT 2023

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman and Chef Eric Ripert are pleased to announce the highly-anticipated event lineup for Cayman Cookout 2023, taking place at the resort from Thursday, January 12th though Monday, January 16th, 2023.

Cayman Cookout will make its grand return to the resort after a two-year hiatus and plans to bring together some of the world’s most talented chefs, wine and spirits experts alongside new events, never before seen by attendees.

Hosted by Chef Eric Ripert, the 14th annual celebration will feature an impressive line-up of talent including José Andrés, Adrienne Cheatham, Master Sommelier Aldo Sohm, Andrew Zimmern, Antonio Bachour, Charles Joly, Daniel Boulud, Dean Max, Dominique Crenn, Emeril Lagasse, Jennifer Carroll, Kristen Kish and Tom Colicchio. The events and menus for Cayman Cookout have been carefully curated by Chef Ripert, as well as the participating chefs, who have worked closely with Master Sommelier Aldo Sohm, Wine Director for Cayman Cookout and Monica Dubar, Beverage Manager at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman. This year in particular, an emphasis has been placed on expanding the beverage programming, offering events and menus designed through the lens of master mixologists and global spirits experts. The beverage team has curated an extensive list of rare wines provided by some of the most exclusive and world-class producers, including Jason Smith MS, Jean-Marc Rouleau, Landon Patterson, Larry Stone MS, Marc Gagnon, Michael Kennedy, Nathaniel Dorn and Rajat Parr MS.

The festival will also allow guests to take advantage of two new dining concepts on property as well as the recently renovated guestrooms and public areas. The reimagined interiors include the revamped Silver Palm Lounge, which has retained its iconic spirit but offers updated interiors and the Armoire, a custom-built hardwood cabinet, offering guests a collection of indulgent discoveries from rare rums to premium hand-rolled cigars of the Caribbean, alongside chocolates created from the region’s finest cacao. This venue will provide attendees with laid-back space to relax between events. The resort will also debut a new restaurant named Saint June, which provides a setting punctuated with relaxed luxury, where guests can enjoy a sophisticated and stylish food and bar menu inspired by Caribbean and Latin American cuisine. The space will host dinners and events throughout the weekend, including a memorable South American Steakhouse Dinner.

Guests planning to attend will also see the return of signature events like Beach Bash, Barefoot BBQ, and Rum and Robusto alongside new events including, but not limited to:

A Cayman Cookout In-Flight Experience with Chef Eric Ripert presented by Cayman Private Aviation

Island Culinary Excursions including a Cayman Brac Lunch Experience

Wine Tasting and Discussions with World-Class Producers like Marc Gagnon

Exclusive dining experiences including a Le Bernardin Reunion

A Sommelier Standoff featuring Master Sommelier Aldo Sohm, Michael Kennedy, Monica Dubar, and Enrico Carmassi

Steakhouse Dinners and Latin American/Caribbean inspired experiences at newly opened Saint June

Effervescence Soirée by Moët & Chandon

