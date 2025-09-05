The Luxury Collection Arrives in Barbados with the Reopening of Colony Club

Marriott International is proud to announce the grand reopening of Colony Club, a Luxury Collection Resort, Barbados, marking the debut of this iconic property within the prestigious Luxury Collection portfolio inviting global explorers to experience a refined blend of colonial charm and contemporary luxury in one of the Caribbean’s most storied destinations.

Located on Barbados’ celebrated Platinum Coast and originally built in the 1930s as a private seaside residence, the property later became the island’s first residential club and has remained a cherished retreat for over seven decades. Now, as part of The Luxury Collection, Colony Club reopens following a meticulous renovation led by Marriott International, featuring redesigned guest rooms, enriched wellness spaces, and elevated culinary experiences, all thoughtfully curated to become the island’s Destination Authority® honoring its vibrant culture and natural beauty.

“The debut of The Luxury Collection in Barbados with the reopening of Colony Club is a landmark moment for Marriott International and a reflection of our deep commitment to the island’s future,” said Brian King, President of Marriott International, Caribbean and Latin America. “This storied property has been gracefully reinterpreted to celebrate Barbadian heritage and enduring elegance, offering guests a refined escape rooted in authenticity – it sets the stage for a new standard of luxury in Barbados, one that honors tradition while embracing the discerning traveler’s desire for meaningful experiences.”

The newly redesigned rooms blend colonial charm with contemporary sophistication, featuring bespoke furnishings and ocean-inspired palettes. Guests can unwind in the resort’s lagoon-style pools, gracefully framed by tropical gardens and colonial architecture. The tranquil setting is elevated by anticipatory poolside service that reflects the warmth and charm of Barbadian hospitality, creating moments of quiet luxury and connection to nature.

“Colony Club has always held a special place in the hearts of its guests,” said Alex Fiz, Area General Manager of the Barbados Collection Portfolio. “Over the past year, we’ve taken great care to preserve its legacy while thoughtfully enhancing every detail. This reopening is not just about unveiling a beautifully reimagined resort; it’s about welcoming back those who have cherished it for generations and inviting new travelers to discover its ageless allure. We look forward to sharing this next chapter with our loyal guests and the wider community of global explorers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Colony Club offers open-air dining with stunning views and menus crafted from fresh, locally sourced ingredients, including produce from its organic garden. Laguna, the main restaurant, serves elevated Bajan classics in a refined setting overlooking tropical gardens and a lagoon-style pool. For a laid-back vibe, Sunset Bar & Deck offers light bites and cocktails by the beach, with sunset views creating the perfect evening backdrop. Signature experiences include themed nights like Lobster & Jazz, Steak Night, and the beloved Sunday Brunch, all accompanied by live entertainment and an authentic island atmosphere.

Among the resort’s standout features is the Rum Vault, the first of its kind in Barbados, a boutique tasting room showcasing over 150 rums from around the world. Led by a Rum Ambassador and a Vault Chef, the Rum Vault offers an epicurean experience with curated rum pairings and memorable culinary moments that celebrate the island’s spirit and flavors heritage.

The revitalized wellness program includes holistic treatments inspired by Barbadian traditions at The Spa at Colony Club, which is tucked away in the serenity of the tropical gardens. The spa menu is based on a five elements theory: wood for rejuvenation, fire for energy, earth for balance, metal for detoxification and water to soothe, including facials, massages, and body therapies.

Among activities that explorers can enjoy are the Island-to-Table dinners, personalized cooking classes at the organic garden, a refreshed gym, and complimentary water sports, including motorized options such as water skiing, wakeboarding, and banana boat rides.

Now part of The Luxury Collection, Colony Club will operate under a European Plan, offering guests the freedom to curate their own culinary journey while enjoying elevated amenities and personalized service. Reservations are open for stays beginning September 1, 2025, inviting travelers to experience refined island living at its finest.

Colony Club, a Luxury Collection Resort, Barbados is part of Marriott Bonvoy, the award-winning travel program that connects members to a curated portfolio of extraordinary destinations and offers exclusive benefits across more than 30 hotel brands worldwide.

For more information, visit www.marriott.com/bgilc