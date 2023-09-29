The Leading Hotels of the World Introduces Sustainability Leaders Collection

The Leading Hotels of the World (LHW), more than 400 independent luxury hotels in over 80 countries, is proud to unveil their Sustainability Leaders collection. From modern metropolitan towers to tented jungle sanctuaries, the collection was created to recognize Leading Hotels that are committed to preserving the environment and the cherished values and cultural heritage of their destinations.

With deep-rooted connections to their communities and surrounding environments, more than 50 Leading Hotels are currently recognized as a Sustainability Leader. The designation signifies that the hotel has achieved a sustainable certification aligned to the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) Industry Criteria. LHW is a member of the GSTC, the premier global authority in setting and managing standards for sustainable tourism worldwide since 2010.

A Leading Hotel with the Sustainability Leaders recognition has been rigorously evaluated and received at least one, or more, GSTC accredited certification or certification to a GSTC-Recognized Standard. LHW has partnered with Vireo Srl (GSTC-Accredited Certification Body) as well as Green Globe, Green Key Global, and Travelife (all use a GSTC-recognized standard) to offer its hotels resources and tools to advance their sustainability strategies.

All Sustainability Leaders actively maintain a sustainability management plan and demonstrate their commitment through actions and impact against three pillars:

Environment: Sustainability Leaders are committed to mindful and responsible consumption of resources, investment in renewable energy and preserving natural habitats. They actively minimize use of resources while finding ways to recycle and reuse waste, water and materials. They leverage their geographical locations to use renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and geothermal. From propagating native plant species and establishing wildlife corridors, Sustainability Leaders are protectors of their surroundings’ landscapes and progressive stewards of biodiversity.

Community: Sustainability Leaders nurture relationships, empower economic growth and enrich communities through health and education programs. They ensure equal employment opportunities for residents at all levels of hierarchy and champion personal growth among their teams. They buy from local farmers and artisans and encourage guests to do the same. Sustainability Leaders have launched impactful social programs focused on education, health, and climate change to enrich local lives.

Culture: Sustainability Leaders protect and celebrate the local history and tradition of their destination through education and philanthropy. They provide educational and authentic experiences for guests to immerse themselves in local culinary, art and spiritual traditions. They honor the history of their destination and are committed to protecting buildings and sites of cultural, archaeological and spiritual significance.

Explore all of LHW’s Sustainability Leaders and look for the badge denoting the celebrated Sustainability Leaders throughout LHW.com.

The growing collection of LHW’s Sustainability Leaders include:

The Americas + Canada

Canada Le Mount Stephen

Chile Nayara Alto Atacama

Colombia Hotel Casa San Agustin

Mexico Paradisus Los Cabos

United States The Knickerbocker

Europe

Croatia Grand Park Hotel Rovinj

Hotel Monte Mulini

Sun Gardens Dubrovnik

Villa Dubrovnik

France Hôtel Barrière Les Neiges

Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic Cannes

Germany Althoff Grandhotel Schloss Bensberg

Althoff Seehotel Ueberfahrt

Excelsior Hotel Ernst

Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin

Hotel Schweizerhof Bern & Spa

Greece Elounda Beach Hotel & Villas

Grand Resort Lagonissi

Italy Fonteverde

Grand Hotel Majestic “già Baglioni”

Mazzarò Sea Palace

Villa del Parco & Spa

Malta The Phoenicia Malta

Monaco Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo

Hotel Hermitage Monte-Carlo

Montenegro The Chedi Lustica Bay

Netherlands Hotel De L’Europe Amsterdam

Hotel Okura Amsterdam

The Dylan Amsterdam

Portugal Pestana Palácio do Freixo

VILA VITA Parc Resort & Spa

Spain Abadía Retuerta LeDomaine

Bahia del Duque

Hotel Botanico & The Oriental Spa Garden

Hotel Las Arenas Balneario Resort

Majestic Hotel & Spa

Seaside Grand Hotel Residencia

Switzerland Carlton Hotel St. Moritz

Hotel Eden Roc, Ascona

The Dolder Grand

Tschuggen Grand Hotel, Arosa

Africa, Middle East, & Asia

Cyprus Amathus Beach Hotel Limassol

Indonesia Capella Ubud, Bali

Soori Bali

Japan The Okura Tokyo

Malaysia The Datai Langkawi

Maldives Baglioni Resort Maldives

Mauritius Constance Prince Maurice

Royal Palm Beachcomber Luxury

Seychelles Constance Lemuria, Seychelles

Tunisia La Badira

Turkey Maxx Royal Kemer Resort

The Montgomerie Golf Club by Maxx Royal Resorts

United Arab Emirates One&Only The Palm Dubai