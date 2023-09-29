The Leading Hotels of the World Introduces Sustainability Leaders Collection
The Leading Hotels of the World (LHW), more than 400 independent luxury hotels in over 80 countries, is proud to unveil their Sustainability Leaders collection. From modern metropolitan towers to tented jungle sanctuaries, the collection was created to recognize Leading Hotels that are committed to preserving the environment and the cherished values and cultural heritage of their destinations.
With deep-rooted connections to their communities and surrounding environments, more than 50 Leading Hotels are currently recognized as a Sustainability Leader. The designation signifies that the hotel has achieved a sustainable certification aligned to the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) Industry Criteria. LHW is a member of the GSTC, the premier global authority in setting and managing standards for sustainable tourism worldwide since 2010.
A Leading Hotel with the Sustainability Leaders recognition has been rigorously evaluated and received at least one, or more, GSTC accredited certification or certification to a GSTC-Recognized Standard. LHW has partnered with Vireo Srl (GSTC-Accredited Certification Body) as well as Green Globe, Green Key Global, and Travelife (all use a GSTC-recognized standard) to offer its hotels resources and tools to advance their sustainability strategies.
All Sustainability Leaders actively maintain a sustainability management plan and demonstrate their commitment through actions and impact against three pillars:
Environment: Sustainability Leaders are committed to mindful and responsible consumption of resources, investment in renewable energy and preserving natural habitats. They actively minimize use of resources while finding ways to recycle and reuse waste, water and materials. They leverage their geographical locations to use renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and geothermal. From propagating native plant species and establishing wildlife corridors, Sustainability Leaders are protectors of their surroundings’ landscapes and progressive stewards of biodiversity.
Community: Sustainability Leaders nurture relationships, empower economic growth and enrich communities through health and education programs. They ensure equal employment opportunities for residents at all levels of hierarchy and champion personal growth among their teams. They buy from local farmers and artisans and encourage guests to do the same. Sustainability Leaders have launched impactful social programs focused on education, health, and climate change to enrich local lives.
Culture: Sustainability Leaders protect and celebrate the local history and tradition of their destination through education and philanthropy. They provide educational and authentic experiences for guests to immerse themselves in local culinary, art and spiritual traditions. They honor the history of their destination and are committed to protecting buildings and sites of cultural, archaeological and spiritual significance.
Explore all of LHW’s Sustainability Leaders and look for the badge denoting the celebrated Sustainability Leaders throughout LHW.com.
The growing collection of LHW’s Sustainability Leaders include:
The Americas + Canada
Canada Le Mount Stephen
Chile Nayara Alto Atacama
Colombia Hotel Casa San Agustin
Mexico Paradisus Los Cabos
United States The Knickerbocker
Europe
Croatia Grand Park Hotel Rovinj
Hotel Monte Mulini
Sun Gardens Dubrovnik
Villa Dubrovnik
France Hôtel Barrière Les Neiges
Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic Cannes
Germany Althoff Grandhotel Schloss Bensberg
Althoff Seehotel Ueberfahrt
Excelsior Hotel Ernst
Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin
Hotel Schweizerhof Bern & Spa
Greece Elounda Beach Hotel & Villas
Grand Resort Lagonissi
Italy Fonteverde
Grand Hotel Majestic “già Baglioni”
Mazzarò Sea Palace
Villa del Parco & Spa
Malta The Phoenicia Malta
Monaco Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo
Hotel Hermitage Monte-Carlo
Montenegro The Chedi Lustica Bay
Netherlands Hotel De L’Europe Amsterdam
Hotel Okura Amsterdam
The Dylan Amsterdam
Portugal Pestana Palácio do Freixo
VILA VITA Parc Resort & Spa
Spain Abadía Retuerta LeDomaine
Bahia del Duque
Hotel Botanico & The Oriental Spa Garden
Hotel Las Arenas Balneario Resort
Majestic Hotel & Spa
Seaside Grand Hotel Residencia
Switzerland Carlton Hotel St. Moritz
Hotel Eden Roc, Ascona
The Dolder Grand
Tschuggen Grand Hotel, Arosa
Africa, Middle East, & Asia
Cyprus Amathus Beach Hotel Limassol
Indonesia Capella Ubud, Bali
Soori Bali
Japan The Okura Tokyo
Malaysia The Datai Langkawi
Maldives Baglioni Resort Maldives
Mauritius Constance Prince Maurice
Royal Palm Beachcomber Luxury
Seychelles Constance Lemuria, Seychelles
Tunisia La Badira
Turkey Maxx Royal Kemer Resort
The Montgomerie Golf Club by Maxx Royal Resorts
United Arab Emirates One&Only The Palm Dubai