The Hospitality Show Wraps Up Successful Inaugural Year, Drawing Thousands of Attendees and Vendors

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Questex this week debuted The Hospitality Show (The Show) at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas June 27-29, completing a highly successful inaugural year for the event, which drew more than 3,500 attendees and 300 vendors.

The Show is a brand-new operations and technology event, created in partnership by The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Questex, uniquely designed for the entire hospitality ecosystem to help hotels operate more efficiently and profitably.

“We set very high standards for what we wanted to achieve with the first year of The Show, and the industry responded in a resoundingly strong way,” said AHLA President & CEO Chip Rogers. “With an all-star lineup of speakers, who’s who list of attendees, and unparalleled networking opportunities, The Show proved itself as one of hospitality’s most important events. We are excited to continue growing and improving it year after year.”

The Show reached an important milestone prior to its opening, when it sold every available vendor space on the expo floor, a rare achievement for a first-year event of this size and scope.

“The sold-out status of The Show’s vendor space in its inaugural year is a remarkable accomplishment that motivates us to continuously innovate and reimagine what’s possible,” said Questex Hospitality, Travel & Wellness Group President Alexi Khajavi. “Next year and into the future, The Hospitality Show will be an unforgettable event, delivering unmatched opportunities for growth, learning, and networking.”

The Show attendees enjoyed two days of main-stage sessions led by iconic leaders, solutions-driven programming and case studies of profitable operations, as well as 13+ hours of networking opportunities. Learn more about The Show’s networking opportunities here. A full list of speakers is here and the event schedule is here.

Attendees benefited from content across three sets of stages, including a Main Stage that opened the event each morning with views and insights from leading minds from the hotel industry and beyond. The Show speakers included Athletic Greens COO & President Kat Cole, Retired U.S. Navy Admiral William H. McRaven, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts President & CEO Geoff Ballotti, Marriott International President & CEO Anthony Capuano, BWH Hotels President & CEO Larry Cuculic, Hyatt Hotels Corporation President & CEO Mark Hoplamazian, and Sonesta International Hotels Corporation President & CEO John Murray.

Content was also delivered from two Solutions Stages, diving deep into the biggest industry issues across ownership, operations, emerging trends, and technology.

A Spotlight Stage featured technology-driven demos and case studies from key vendors, including ADP, Belden, Nomadix, Sage, Shiji and more.

Next year, The Hospitality Show 2024 will be held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio from Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, through Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. Those interested in the 2024 event can complete this form to receive more information.