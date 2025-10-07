The Hemingways Collection Expands to Rwanda

The Hemingways Collection is thrilled to announce the addition of Hemingways Retreat Kigali to their roster of luxury retreats in East Africa. The acquisition marks the family-owned company’s expansion into Rwanda after 40+ years across Kenya’s city, bush, and northeastern coast. In addition to Hemingways Retreat Kigali, the company has also acquired Hemingways River Camp Mara in Kenya’s Maasai Mara.

In 2018, Alissa and Josh Ruxin opened The Retreat, Kigali’s leading 5-star luxury boutique hotel with twenty rooms including eight super-luxe pool villas and a new farm to table fine dining restaurant, Fusion, and have since trained and employed over 3,000 Rwandans. This has made a lasting impact on the local community and tourism sector of Rwanda, and Hemingways is dedicated to ensuring the continuation this legacy.

The sanctuary in the heart of Kigali is designed to resonate. More than a luxurious escape, Hemingways Retreat Kigali celebrates the essence of Kigali with curated experiences and wellness offerings while maintaining a strict commitment to sustainability, local engagement, and responsible practices. While Retreat Kigali is built upon low-impact luxury utilizing solar power and rainwater harvesting, the effects on the local community are high-impact. Their partnerships with local bakeries, missions, and artisans prioritize the empowerment of Rwandan women and youth.

Every guest interaction across the Collection centers around emotionally resonant experiences, and the identity behind Hemingways Collection is encapsulated in the phrase “Every Stay a Story.” Each property is focused on going beyond luxury and establishing a new precedent for how travelers view hospitality, setting themselves apart as ambassadors of experience and capturing the warmth, connection, and uniqueness that lies at the center of their ethos while celebrating the individuality of each property.

ADVERTISEMENT

For four decades, the Hemingways Group has played a defining role in Kenya’s hospitality sector. Since its foundation in 1988 with Hemingways Watamu on the Kenyan Coast, the hospitality group created the Hemingways Collection in 2013 and has since expanded across East Africa with Hemingways Nairobi, Hemingways Ol Seki Mara, and Hemingways Eden Residences.