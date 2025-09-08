The bugs are back in town! - Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Ovo’ returns to the Royal Albert Hall after 8 year

Cirque du Soleil’s critically acclaimed ‘Ovo’ returns to the Royal Albert Hall in January for the first time since 2018, and is being offered as part of a new coach break with Just Go! Holidays.

Dive into the enchanting world of ‘OVO’, where a charming ladybug captures the heart of a quirky new insect in a vibrant neighbourhood. This dazzling show immerses theatregoers in a bustling ecosystem brimming with life, showcasing the extraordinary adventures of insects as they eat, flutter, and court each other amidst a whirlwind of energy and emotion. When a mysterious egg appears, curiosity ignites, revealing the beautiful complexities of love and life in this hidden realm.

Perfect for the whole family, this reimagined Cirque favourite is set to entrance new generations.

Just Go! Holidays offers the two day coach breaks from £199pp for the 29 January 2026 departure, including return coach travel from selected pickup points around England, one night’s accommodation with breakfast, an evening ticket to the show and free time in London for shopping and sightseeing. Based on two sharing.

The departure on 26 February 2026 costs from £209pp.

www.justgoholidays.com