The Best Hotel Suites On The Planet According To The World Travel Awards
Every year, the World Travel Awards celebrates the very best across the tourism and hospitality industries. Among the nominations this year, which are selected by travel professionals and the public, are the best hotel suites from around the world that offer the ultimate wow factor.
I spoke with Graham Cooke, Founder of the World Travel Awards who said, “We are hosting our first World Travel Awards ceremony since the pandemic in Jamaica, followed by events in Vietnam, Kenya, Jordan and Mallorca. We are encouraged by the calibre and number of travel industry figureheads who are travelling from across the world to join us in celebrating industry excellence. This is also a reflection of just how strongly travel is bouncing back.”
“The global lockdown came as an unprecedented shock to our sector, particularly in nations which are heavily tourism reliant,” he adds. “But it’s fantastic to be back. The industry is emerging leaner and hungrier. Within the luxury hospitality sector, a whole raft of exciting properties are opening this year.”
Here is the list of this year’s World Travel Awards nominations for Best Hotel Suite that will be updated with the winners in October.
BEST HOTEL SUITE IN EUROPE
ENGLAND
The Royal Suite @ The Lanesborough, London
FRANCE
Suite Bernstein @ Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel, Paris
The Peninsula Suite @ The Peninsula Paris
GERMANY
Presidential Suite @ Waldorf Astoria Berlin
GREECE
Charisma Cave Pool Suite @ Charisma Suites, Santorini
ITALY
Katara Royal Suite @ Excelsior Hotel Gallia, Milan
Palladio Suite @ Cipriani, A Belmond Hotel, Venice
San Clemente Suite @ San Clemente Palace Kempinski, Venice
Royal Monceau Suite @ Le Royal Monceau - Raffles Paris
PORTUGAL
Infinity Penthouse @ Conrad, Algarve
SPAIN
Royal Suite @ Mandarin Oriental Ritz, Madrid
SWITZERLAND
Royal Suite @ Bürgenstock Hotel
TURKEY
Royal Bosphorus Suite @ Mandarin Oriental Bosphorus, Istanbul
Sultan Suite @ Çırağan Palace Kempinski, Istanbul
BEST HOTEL SUITE IN NORTH AMERICA
BEVERLY HILLS
Penthouse Suite @ Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel
The Presidential Suite @ The Beverly Hills Hotel
LAS VEGAS
Presidential Suite @ The Bellagio
The Nobu Penthouse @ NOBU Hotel at Caesars Palace
MIAMI BEACH
The Penthouse Suite @ The Setai
NEW YORK
Royal Suite @ The Plaza
The Mark Penthouse @ The Mark
SAN FRANCISCO
The Penthouse Suite @ The Fairmont
TORONTO
The Ritz-Carlton Suite @ The Ritz-Carlton
CARIBBEAN
BAHAMAS
Bridge Suite @ The Royal at Atlantis Paradise Island
BARBADOS
Beachfront One Bedroom Skypool Butler Suite @ Sandals Royal Barbados
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
Rock Suite @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana
GRENADA
Italian Oceanview PH. 1 Br. Skypool Butler Suite @ Sandals Grenada
GRAND CAYMAN
The Ritz-Carlton Suite @ The Ritz-Carlton
ST BARTHS
The Christopher Columbus Suite @ Eden Rock
ST LUCIA
Beachfront Grande Rondoval Butler Suite with Private Pool Sanctuary @ Sandals Grande St. Lucian
Three Bedroom Villa Grande Beachfront Suite @ The Landings Resort & Spa
TURKS & CAICOS
Villas Grace Bay Penthouse Suite @ Grace Bay Club
AFRICA
MOROCCO
Presidential Suite @ Four Seasons Resort Marrakech
Royal Suite @ The Oberoi, Marrakech
RWANDA
Royal Suite @ Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Centre, Kigali
SOUTH AFRICA
Nelson Mandela Platinum Suite @ Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa
Presidential Suite @ Belmond Mount Nelson Hotel
Presidential Suite @ One&Only Cape Town
The Royal Suite @ Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff, Johannesburg
ASIA
CHINA
Royal Suite @ Atlantis Sanya
HONG KONG
Presidential Suite @ The St. Regis
The Mandarin Suite @ Mandarin Oriental
The Peninsula Suite @ The Peninsula
INDIA
Kohinoor Suite @ The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur
Maharaja Suite @ The Leela Palace Bengaluru
JAPAN
The Ritz-Carlton Suite @ The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo
THAILAND
Royal Suite @ Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok
MEXICO
Presidential Suite @ Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City
Presidential Suite @ Hilton Mexico City
The Grand Penthouse @ Garza Blanca Preserve Resort & Spa, Puerto Vallarta
INDIAN OCEAN
MALDIVES
Extreme WOW Ocean Haven @ W Maldives
THE MURAKA @ Conrad Maldives Rangali Island
The Rehendi Presidential Suite @ Taj Exotica Resort & Spa
The Vakkaru Over Water Residence @ Vakkaru
MAURITIUS
Three Bedroom Beachfront Suite @ One&Only Le Saint Géran
SEYCHELLES
Three-Bedroom Beach Suite @ Four Seasons Resort
MIDDLE EAST
ABU DHABI
Three Bedroom Palace Suite @ Emirates Palace
Royal Suite @ The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort
Royal Etihad Suite @ Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers
DUBAI
Presidential Suite @ Burj Al Arab Jumeirah
Presidential Suite @ Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach
Presidential Suite @ The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm
Royal Bridge Suite @ Atlantis
Royal Suite @ One&Only Royal Mirage
Sir Winston Churchill Suite @ Habtoor Palace
The Bvlgari Suite @ Bulgari Resort
SAUDI ARABIA
Royal Penthouse Suite @ Al Faisaliah Hotel
Royal Suite @ Shangri-La Jeddah
OCEANA
AUSTRALIA
Imperial Suite @ Palazzo Versace, Gold Coast
Presidential Opera Suite @ InterContinental Sydney
FIJI
Imperial Suite @ Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa
GUAM
Royal Suite @ The Westin Resort
NEW ZEALAND
Chairman Suite @ Cordis, Auckland
TAHITI
Presidential Suite @ Tahiti Ia Ora Beach Resort
SOUTH AMERICA
ARGENTINA
St. Regis Presidential Suite @ Park Tower, Buenos Aires
BRAZIL
Penthouse Suite @ Copacabana Palace, A Belmond Hotel, Rio de Janeiro
Presidential Suite @ JW Marriott Hotel São Paulo
CHILE
Presidential Suite @ The Ritz-Carlton, Santiago
COLOMBIA
Grau Suite @ Sofitel Legend Santa Clara Cartagena
The Suite @ Hotel Cartagena Plaza
ECUADOR
Presidential Suite @ JW Marriott Hotel Quito
PERU
Plunge Pool Suite @ Hotel Paracas, A Luxury Collection Resort