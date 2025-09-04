The Anantara Concorso Roma – La Dolce Vita with Cars in April 2026

Now debuting in April 2026, the inaugural Anantara Concorso Roma has been refined and expanded beyond the plans for its initial 2025 launch. The long anticipated event will transform the Eternal City into a glamorous celebration of automotive elegance and refined living. Taking place from 16-19 April 2026, Anantara Concorso Roma will showcase an impressive collection of all Italian automotive icons in a celebration of la dolce vita, with an expanded showfield, additional venues and an exclusive programme of the very best in Italian design, lifestyle and hospitality.

The event is organised by Anantara Hotels & Resorts, with Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome as the official host hotel and UBS as presenting partner, with Richard Mille and Lockton. Building on the unfortunate postponement of this year’s inaugural Anantara Concorso Roma due to the passing of the Pope, the reimagined event will be bigger and promises to be even more impressive. Many of the distinguished owners scheduled to attend in 2025 have already confirmed their participation for the new dates, including the following:

1902 FIAT type 12/16hp

1938 Lancia Astura 4 Serie Tipo 41 Cabriolet

1951 Cisitalia 202 SC Gran Sport Cabriolet

1956 Alfa Romeo 1900 Zagato

1963 Ferrari 275P

Centred around the Piazza della Repubblica in the heart of the city, Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome Hotel occupies a 19th century marble palace built over the ruins of the famous Diocletian Thermal Baths dating from AD 298 and overlooking the Fountain of the Naiads. Its semi-circular design is reminiscent of an amphitheatre and combined with its magnificent neoclassical portico makes for a breathtaking backdrop to the inaugural Anantara Concorso Roma.

Elegance amplified

Thanks to the generous support of Roma Capitale government agency, the rescheduled event will boast a larger showfield, extending beyond the original Casina Valadier to encompass the magnificent circular Piazza Bucarest in the gardens of Villa Borghese, creating an even more impressive display setting.

Another highlight of the 2026 programme will be the Grand Palazzo dinner, to be held at the exquisite Palazzo Brancaccio near Santa Maria Maggiore. The noble Roman residence, with its grand architecture, frescoed interiors and sumptuous furnishings, will host a black tie evening, providing one of the true high points of the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Programme highlights

Private city tours and luxury shopping experiences for early arrivals will kick off the Concorso on Wednesday 15 April. All car owners and guests will enjoy a glittering welcome reception on the rooftop at Anantara Palazzo Naiadi on the evening of Thursday 16 April. On Friday 17 April the Giro d’Anantara grand tour will depart from Piazza della Repubblica, winding out through the city and creating a true spectacle for onlookers. The day will conclude with dinner at Guglielmo’s pop up trattoria at Casina Valadier in Villa Borghese.

On Saturday 18 April – Concorso Judging Day – participants will gather at Casina Valadier and Piazza Bucarest for a Champagne reception, lunch in the Owners’ Marquee and further VIP sightseeing, before a black tie dinner at the magnificent Palazzo Brancaccio. Sunday 19 April will feature the closing display, followed by the Awards Presentation recognising Class and Special Awards, and culminating in the announcement of Best of Show.

Concours participants and car enthusiasts who wish to place themselves in the very heart of the action can book exclusive packages that include VVIP weekend tickets, a stay at Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome, elevated dining experiences and premier access to the event. Day passes starting from 95 EUR are also available, as well as weekend passes with and without accommodation.