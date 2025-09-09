The 17th Annual Renaissance Euro Fest Classic European Automobile & Motorcycle Show Returns

The Renaissance Euro Fest, recently voted the 6th Best Car Show in the U.S. by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, is set to return for its 17th year on October 3-4, 2025, at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland, Miss. This highly anticipated event draws car enthusiasts and curious onlookers alike to experience an unmatched celebration of European automotive history, style, and performance.

Featuring more than 150 classic and contemporary European cars and motorcycles from across the Southeast, the Renaissance Euro Fest showcases some of the most admired vehicles ever built, from iconic vintage roadsters to cutting-edge supercars. Each one tells a unique story of design, engineering, and heritage.

“The fact that The Renaissance Euro Fest was selected as a ‘Top Ten’ U.S. Auto Show by USA Today Magazine speaks volumes to its success in attracting outstanding European autos and motorcycle owners from 13 states,” said Mike Marsh, Euro Fest Director. “The quality of the Renaissance, with its Mediterranean architecture of tile roofs, fountains, clock tower, dedication to green space and year-round flowers, coupled with some very upscale shopping destinations, all make for a pleasant experience as a free, fun family event.”

The weekend kicks off Friday afternoon with the Renaissance Road Rally Drive, a police-escorted cruise through the Ridgeland area. Saturday’s main event runs 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., offering visitors a family-friendly atmosphere complete with live music, local food vendors, and shopping and dining at the Renaissance at Colony Park.

Admission is free for all, making it one of the most accessible high-caliber car shows in the nation.

The Hyatt Place Jackson/Ridgeland will once again serve as the headquarters hotel for the event. Discounted group rates will be available from July 1 through September 12, 2025, for stays during the Euro Fest weekend.

More than just a car show, Euro Fest offers the perfect opportunity to explore Ridgeland and the scenic Natchez Trace Parkway, a historic route celebrated for its breathtaking landscapes and Southern charm. Visitors can turn their trip into an extended weekend getaway filled with culture, cuisine, and classic cars.

For more information, visit www.Euro-Fest.net and www.exploreridgeland.com.