Thailand Travel Mart Plus 2022 ends on a high

Thailand’s leading B2B travel industry show, the Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2022, ended successfully with high levels of satisfaction among participants on the quality and diversity of the entire programme and the potential business expected to be generated.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said, “The two full days of buyer/seller appointments on Thursday, 9 June and Friday, 10 June, are expected to result in 8,000 business appointments and generate some 1.29 billion Baht revenue for the Thai economy.”

According to the interview with buyers and sellers during the event, they have seen quick recovery in global tourism industry with travel demand increasing steadily, and expected that travel booking will resume in the fourth quarter of this year to the first quarter of 2023.

Buyers and sellers expressed their views that a physical tradeshow has still maintained its importance as the great way to build personal trusts, create new networks as well as keep relationship with business partners.

First held in 2001, the TTM+ has gained a well-earned reputation in visitor source markets the world over, and within Thailand’s tourism industry itself, as a ‘must-attend’ event. Held mostly in Bangkok each year since its launch, the TTM+ was relocated to Chiang Mai in 2016-17, Pattaya in 2018-19, and then Phuket in 2022 as part of the strategy to promote provincial destinations.

The TTM+ 2022 once again continued the tradition of providing a valuable platform for sellers and buyers to meet with current and potential business partners and to reinforce relationships with global travel specialists and decision-makers.

As the TTM+ was held for the first time in Phuket since last being held in Pattaya in 2019, the 277 buyers from 42 countries and international media also had a chance to see many of the new tourism products, services, and attractions that have emerged in Phuket and the rest of Thailand post-pandemic, as well as the kingdom’s readiness to welcome international tourists in the new-normal.

On Saturday, 11 June, some buyers and media are scheduled to take part in post-event tours with three routings that are tailor-made to showcase the ‘Amazing New Chapter’ tourism experiences in Phuket, Krabi, Phang-nga, Ko Samui, and Ko Pha-ngan, as well as the cultural and gastronomy delights of Bangkok.

The ‘Experience the New Chapter of Bangkok’ programme highlights famous and emerging attractions in the Thai capital including the Grand Palace and riverside communities, wellness experience, and Michelin star restaurants, tuk-tuk ride, and dinner cruise.

The ‘Defining Your Thainess’ itinerary features the scenic beauty, welcoming charm, and famous tropical island atmosphere of Phuket, Phang-nga, and Krabi. Some of the activities include community-based tourism, local fishery, and cookery class.

The ‘Authentic Artisan Retreats’ tour connects Phuket with Ko Samui and Ko Pha-ngan. Some of the activities include a spa experience, island tours, and yoga and Muay Thai classes.

Next year’s edition of the TTM+ is tentatively scheduled to take place in Bangkok from 31 May to 2 June, 2023.