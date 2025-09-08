Thailand Tourism Awards spotlight sustainability with 151 honours

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) warmly congratulates the winners of the 15th Thailand Tourism Awards, with 151 outstanding operators set to receive their honours at a royal presentation ceremony to be presided over by Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana on 27 September 2025 at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok. The prestigious event, part of the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025 celebrations, highlights three decades of the nation’s most respected tourism accolades.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, extended her congratulations to all the recipients of the 15th Thailand Tourism Awards. She said: “Their achievements highlight the strength and international calibre of Thailand’s tourism sector. Through these awards, TAT is committed to raising the quality of Thai tourism products and services while advancing the national strategy for sustainable growth. These recognitions will further enhance the credibility and reputation of Thailand’s tourism industry worldwide. They also reflect the spirit of partnership and collaboration that continues to reinforce Thailand’s position as a meaningful and sustainable destination.”

Established in 1996, the Thailand Tourism Awards are held biennially to promote quality standards and showcase Thailand’s diverse tourism experiences to global audiences. Now in its 30th year, the Awards introduced for the first time the Thailand Tourism Sustainability Awards, spotlighting leadership in responsible tourism management and reflecting the growing importance of sustainability in global travel.

This year’s five award categories cover tourist attractions, accommodation, health and wellness tourism, tour programmes, and tourism support and promotion of sustainable tourism.

A distinguished panel of experts carefully reviewed entries based on four key criteria: product and service excellence, excellence in sustainable and responsible tourism management, excellence in business operations, and excellence in support and promotion of sustainable tourism.

In total, 17 operators received the Thailand Tourism Excellence Awards, 59 were recognised with the Outstanding Awards, and 69 earned the newly established Sustainability Awards.

Six organisations achieved Hall of Fame status, reserved for those winning top honours for three consecutive editions. This year’s Hall of Fame recipients are the Lanna Traditional House Museum, Centre for the Promotion of Arts and Culture, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai; Ban Na Ton Chan Homestay Community Enterprise, Sukhothai; Phuket Old Town Community-based Tourism Enterprise, Phuket; The Riverie by Katathani Collection, Chiang Rai; Let’s Relax Spa Thonglor, Bangkok; and “Touch Thailand Without Barriers” tour programme for visually impaired travellers by Nutty’s Adventures Company Limited.

Full details and the list of winners of the 15th Thailand Tourism Awards are available at www.tourismthailand.org/tourismawards and on the official Thailand Tourism Awards Facebook page.