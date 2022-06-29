Tawfeeq Travel opens doors of 17th Travel Hub

Tawfeeq Travel, Qatar’s leading Travel Management Company has opened the doors to yet another Travel Hub at the Hamad International Airport (HIA) Metro Station. Residents of Qatar and visitors from all over the globe can now experience world class travel services & products while travelling through Qatar’s Hamad International Airport.

HIA offers global travelers convenient connectivity through its strategic location, with 80% of the world’s population able to connect with the World’s Best Airport through 6-hour flights. Additionally, HIA delivers a mosaic of cultural, retail, and hospitality offerings encompassed in a secure and efficient airport experience.



The new Travel Hub at HIA offers Qatar’s first baggage drop off and storage solution to the travelers. This service is available 07 days a week from 10am till 8pm, Saturday to Thursday with prices starting as low as Qar.30 per day per bag. The storage facility boasts of CCTV monitored rooms with state-of-the-art electronic locks for safety of the baggage which are sealed with tamper proof security seals.

Delivery options include transportation of the luggage to your home, office, or any choice of destination in Doha.

Rehan Ali Syed, CEO of Tawfeeq Travel Group, said “I am extremely delighted on the opening of our 17th outlet offering our customers a unique, new service, delivered by our experienced teams who aim to support Qatar’s vision of welcoming tourist from across the globe. Working closely with Qatar Rail, Hamad International Airport, Qatar Airways, and other key strategic partners, we are able to deliver innovative services to customers. We look forward to your visit to explore the wonders of Qatari culture while we make your visit handfree.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Established in 2009, Tawfeeq Travel Group is a Qatari-owned enterprise which has swiftly emerged as one of the leading companies in the industry and one of Qatar’s most trusted travel advisors. Our mission is to help customers by simplifying their travel planning and making travel delightful. We operate on the core values of Simplicity, Integrity, Innovation and Superior Customer Service.