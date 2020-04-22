Taiwan tourism offers online training to agents

The Taiwan Tourism Bureau has relaunched its programme of online training to agents, offering eight sessions to learn about the destination.

The modules showcase vibrant cities, the fascinating Asian and Aboriginal cultures, and stunning natural landscapes ranging from lofty mountain peaks to tropical beaches and magnificent gorges.

They also include information on how to best sell Taiwan through extensive training on the cultural heritage, culinary scene, festivals, adventure experiences and general information about travelling to the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each module ends with five questions to test agents’ knowledge.

Sylvia Lee, director of tourism at Taiwan Tourism Bureau in London, said: “We believe it is important to support our valued agents within the UK market, which is why we have introduced the new online travel training.

“The aim is to ensure that agents have all the educational materials needed to successfully sell Taiwan when travel restrictions are lifted.”

The online courses are available here.