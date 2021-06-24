Switzerland to reopen borders to Brits this weekend

As of Saturday, guests from the UK will be allowed to enter Switzerland without having to quarantine if they can show proof of being fully vaccinated.

The same rule applies to the United States and many other important source markets for the Swiss tourism industry.

For travel within the EU/Schengen there will be no more restrictions.

The desire to travel is increasing at a steady pace and many are now planning their trips for the summer and autumn.

The Swiss government stated that it is adhering to the opening strategy of the EU/Schengen area, and will open the borders to vaccinated travellers from June 26th, just in time for summer and autumn holidays.

UK residents who have been fully vaccinated, or have recovered from Covid-19, will be allowed to enter without quarantine.

This will make Switzerland easily accessible to British guests and should make it again a popular destination this summer.

Over the last 12 months, rigorous safety concepts have proven extremely efficient and ensured that there was no outbreak at any tourist destination in Switzerland, despite the fact that most hotels, hotel restaurants and mountain resorts were open.