Swiss-Belhotel International seeks Vietnam expansion

Swiss-Belhotel International has revealed plans for a major expansion of its hotel collection in Vietnam.

At present, the group operates one hotel in Vietnam, Swiss-Belresort Tuyen Lam, an upscale retreat in the country’s Central Highlands, not far from Da Lat.

But the company is now aiming to expand its Vietnamese portfolio to at least ten hotels and resorts by 2021.

Swiss-Belhotel International has already signed two new hotels in Vietnam.

Firstly, Swiss-Belhotel Suites & Residences Ha Long Bay is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2019, overlooking the northeast Vietnam’s spectacular UNESCO World Heritage-listed seascape.

This new property will feature 350 apartment-style rooms for short and long stays, plus extensive facilities including a spa, fitness centre, swimming pools, a ballroom and meeting rooms.

Then, in 2022, Swiss-Belresort Bai Dai Phu Quoc will open its doors on the pristine coast of Phu Quoc, southern Vietnam’s island jewel.

Nestled directly on the sandy beach, this exquisite resort will comprise 218 rooms and villas, plus outdoor pools, a spa and a choice of dining options.

These new properties represent the quality of project Swiss-Belhotel International is now attracting in Vietnam.

The company continues to pursue a series of promising leads in diverse destinations, including major cities such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Haiphong and Danang, beachfront locations like Phu Quoc, Quy Nhon and Van Phong, and cultural sites such as Sapa and Hoi An.

“With its beautiful natural scenery, long coastline and captivating culture, Vietnam is an extremely attractive destination.

“Swiss-Belhotel International sees significant potential all over the country, not only in its beachfront locations but also in its dynamic cities and heritage centres.

“We look forward to working with local developers to bring Swiss-Belhotel International’s world-class hospitality to guests in vibrant Vietnam,” said Gavin Faull, president of Swiss-Belhotel International.

Vietnam’s tourism industry is currently riding the crest of a wave, driven a range of factors including a booming economy, rising domestic and regional affluence, new government policies and a modernised transport infrastructure.

This has resulted in surging visitor numbers; international arrivals to Vietnam have doubled since 2015 and tripled in the last decade, reaching 15.5 million in 2018 - a new full-year record.

The country’s hotel sector is also thriving; according data from STR, there are now 23,359 hotel rooms under construction in Vietnam – equivalent to almost 25 per cent of the country’s existing room supply.