Sweden, the world’s first travel destination on prescription

A sauna in Swedish Lapland for better sleep quality, or cold plunges in the archipelago for improved circulation? Two out of three respondents in a new international survey would be open to spending more time in nature if a doctor prescribed it. Now, Sweden is positioning itself as the world’s first country to which travel can be prescribed by a doctor.

The new survey conducted by YouGov revealed that most respondents had not heard about nature, social or culture prescriptions by doctors. But nearly two out of three would be open to following them.

“Nature, social settings and culture have restorative powers, and evidently, Sweden has these assets in abundance. I would welcome discussing with my patients how Swedish nature and lifestyle could benefit their health – and am open to prescribing a visit there if my patients request it”, says Stacy Beller Stryer, Associate Medical Director at ParkRXAmerica.

Nature plays a crucial role in human health and wellbeing, says the World Health Organization (WHO). And medical prescriptions to spend time in nature, so-called nature prescriptions, have been increasing as a preventive healthcare strategy, with studies showing benefits for physical and mental health – similarly for social and culture prescriptions.

“We have made great strides in making nature prescription a more integral part of public health – but there is much more to be done. I welcome Sweden’s initiative and hope it will help break down institutional and organisational barriers, ultimately benefiting all patients”, says Beller Stryer.

Now, Sweden is pioneering how travelling there can boost health and wellbeing. Global indices consistently rank Sweden very high for its natural environment and lifestyle.

“The Swedish lifestyle naturally promotes wellbeing - from the free access to our stunning forests and lakes, to the fresh air, cooler summers, wholesome fika breaks and our vibrant cultural life”, says Susanne Andersson, CEO at Visit Sweden.

A new initiative by Visit Sweden comes with a list of scientifically vetted Sweden-based activities. The list can serve as a basis for patient-doctor conversations and facilitate doctors’ prescribing activities in Sweden to boost their patient’s health. www.visitsweden.com/the-swedish-prescription