Super 8 by Wyndham Turns Back the Clock with $8.88 Room Rates

Dial-up internet, landlines, and VHS tapes—some things are best left in the past. But with age, some things only get better. At 50 years young, Super 8—America’s trusted roadside hotel brand—has never looked or felt better and to celebrate, the brand is giving guests a chance to book a room this summer at the same rate it charged in 1974: $8.88 a night plus tax. Act fast though – only 888 nights are available at the reduced rate.

“Remember when eight bucks could get you something special? Super 8 sure does! This milestone isn’t about looking back but celebrating how far we’ve come: from a single hotel in Aberdeen, South Dakota to one of the world’s largest hotel brands with over 2,600 locations worldwide. And while our yearly odometer may read 50—continued investment by our franchisees means our hotels don’t look or feel it.”

- Mike Mueller, President, Super 8 by Wyndham

Turning Back the Clock

Back in 1974, a gallon of gas cost just fifty-three cents, a bag of beef jerky was a buck, and a night at the original Super 8 in Aberdeen, South Dakota a cool $8.88. The inaugural room rate – a nod to the number eight in its name – symbolized the start of the brand’s groundbreaking mission to make comfortable, budget-friendly accommodations accessible to all.

Say goodbye to grandpa’s boxy dresser and grandma’s floral bedspreads because, at 50 years young, Super 8 is more vibrant than ever. Following a massive, $140+ million brand overhaul by franchisees just a few years ago, rooms today feature sleek furniture, stylish bedding and a host of modern amenities, all built around the brand’s signature offering—one-of-a-kind headboards featuring larger-than-life, bed-to-ceiling, hyper-local black and white art reflective of each hotel and its unique destination.

ADVERTISEMENT

$8.88? That’s Super!

While costs have changed since the 70s, a great stay is forever timeless, especially at Super 8. For a limited time, the brand will bring back its historic $8.88 room rate. Here’s how to get yours:

Starting August 8, 2024, at 8:00 AM ET, 888 room nights will be available for sale at a rate of $8.88 each, plus tax, exclusively at www.super8.com/throwback.

Sales will be fulfilled in the form of 15,000 Wyndham Rewards points – good for at least one free night at hundreds of Super 8 hotels and points are redeemable for a minimum of 18 months after purchase. Limit of one purchase of 15,000 points per person and available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

You must be a Wyndham Rewards member and provide your membership number at the time of purchase. Travelers are strongly encouraged to join prior to attempting to purchase so they can have their member number on hand. Join for free at www.wyndhamrewards.com/join.

Upon successfully purchasing, points will be credited to your Wyndham Rewards account within three business days.

To score a Super 8 throwback rate, travelers must be 18 years of age and a resident of the U.S. and Canada. For more information, including official rules as well as full terms and conditions, visit www.super8.com/throwback.