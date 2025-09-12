Sunseeker Resort Rebrands as Sunseeker Resort Florida Gulf Coast, Curio Collection by Hilton

Sunseeker Resort proudly announces a bold new chapter in its history with a rebrand to Sunseeker Resort Florida Gulf Coast, Curio Collection by Hilton. Under new leadership, owner Blackstone Real Estate with Pyramid Global Hospitality as hospitality management company, and an exciting new partnership with Hilton’s esteemed Curio Collection, the resort is set to become Florida’s ultimate waterfront vacation as well as the premier meetings and convention destination.

Sunseeker Resort Florida Gulf Coast is the largest hotel of its kind in Southwest Florida. Positioned along the pristine Charlotte Harbor, the resort is uniquely designed to capture the spirit of coastal Florida while delivering a luxury experience curated for leisure, lifestyle, and business travelers alike. The rebrand underscores the resort’s commitment to providing world-class hospitality while broadening its reach to discerning travelers, as well as meeting planners and convention organizers nationwide.

As part of Curio Collection, Sunseeker guests will enjoy the benefits of Hilton Honors, the acclaimed guest loyalty program for Hilton’s distinctive hotel brands. The property is a luxurious, all-in-one destination that reflects the spirit of Curio Collection showcasing stylish guest rooms, immersive amenities and customer service, and a diverse selection of restaurants, creating a unique waterfront retreat.

Key features and amenities include:

Waterfront Accommodations: The property boasts 785 well-appointed guest rooms designed to embrace the harbor’s breathtaking views and 189 exclusive Sunsuites™ ranging from 875 to 1,700-square-feet that feature chef-level kitchens, spacious entertaining areas, and private outdoor balconies

World-Class Amenities:

Pools - Level Blue is a tranquil adults-only rooftop retreat featuring an infinity pool surrounded by staff-attended loungers, fire pits, and a full-service bar and grill, backdropped by waterfront views. Reflections is an impressive 19,400 square foot ground-level pool, one of the largest in the state, accompanied by luxury serviced cabanas and loungers equipped with full food and beverage poolside service

Food & Beverage - More than a dozen dining venues featuring an innovative food hall concept and four standalone restaurants including a high-end steakhouse, sports dining venue, and casual seafood island fare restaurant

Golf- Aileron Golf Club offers hotel guests an exclusive, championship-level, 18-hole course boasting lush greens surrounded by South Florida wildlife. The course is completed with an upscale full-service clubhouse, pro shop, restaurant, and bar

Spa & Salon - Lorelei Spa is a full-service spa and salon, recently ranked the #2 spa of 2024 by Spas of America, offering monthly spa specials and treatments including the Lorelei Signature Facial, the Swedish Serenity massage, and more

Fitness - Outfitted with TechnoGym equipment, the 7,100-square-foot fitness center is where quality facilities converge with personal service

Convention Excellence: Over 60,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor event and meeting space, making it one of Florida’s most dynamic convention destinations. Highlights include two waterfront ballrooms equipped with best-in-class A/V systems, two executive boardrooms, three event spaces, twelve meeting rooms, and an ideation suite with three breakout rooms

Unmatched Location: Centrally located near five airports - Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Tampa, St. Petersburg and Sarasota, Sunseeker is the perfect destination for travelers looking for an all-in-one waterfront escape.

“Today marks an exciting milestone for the Sunseeker,” said Scott Trebilco, senior managing director, Blackstone Real Estate. “With the partnership and strength of Hilton’s Curio Collection, we look forward to investing in and improving the resort experience for guests and the community.”

Sunseeker Resort Florida Gulf Coast is located at 5500 Sunseeker Way, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980. For more information about Sunseeker Resort Florida Gulf Coast or to book leisure or business travel, visit sunseekerresort.com or call 833-914-7300.