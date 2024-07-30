Summer of sports boost last-minute hotel occupancy and rates in Paris

The arrival of the biggest summer sport events in Paris has led to a surge in hotel occupancy and room rates in the city in hotels using Mews. Occupancy rates for the next two weeks are 20% higher than in 2023, driven by last-minute bookings, which account for 35% of total occupancy during the sporty event. This is according to analysis by Mews, the cloud software for hotels, based on hundreds of Paris properties.

This is a turnaround from earlier this month, when July occupancy was 14% lower than last year. Prices are also rising and are 28% higher than the average daily rate of the same period in 2023. This week’s average daily rate is comparable to New Year’s Eve, the most expensive night of the year to stay in Paris.

Last-minute bookings

“The world’s biggest sports competition is clearly attracting a big wave of visitors to Paris, but it’s interesting that many visitors have booked accommodation at the last minute” says Matthijs Welle, CEO of Mews. “As expected, the prices have increased during this time and are almost at the same level that we see on New Year’s Eve in Paris. We expect prices to stabilize for the remainder of the year.”

All data is for the period of 26 July to August 11th 2024 in hotels using Mews with comparison to the same period last year.

