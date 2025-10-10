Strong recovery of the Global MICE Sector at IMEX America 2025

Held from October 7–9, 2025, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, IMEX America 2025 set a new benchmark for the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector. The event drew over 3,500 exhibitors and thousands of hosted buyers from across the globe, making it the largest IMEX edition to date (IMEX Press Release). Growth was evident across every continent—U.S. and Canadian destinations like St. Louis, Kissimmee, and Long Beach expanded their booths dramatically, while global participation surged from Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and China, whose pavilion nearly doubled in size.

An Energized Global Gathering

IMEX America’s upbeat tone reflected a thriving industry ready to evolve. IMEX CEO Carina Bauer described the event’s atmosphere as “energized and business-driven,” underlining that the sector’s recovery remains strong despite economic uncertainties. The show has become a bellwether for MICE industry health, drawing over 5,700 buyers last year and surpassing that milestone in 2025

Major Announcements and Strategic Alliances

Among the week’s most notable deals was a three-year Memorandum of Understanding between the Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau and the Singapore Exhibition and Convention Bureau, announced on October 8. The collaboration links the U.S. and Asia-Pacific markets through shared goals of sustainability and cultural exchange

The IMEX Group also unveiled a new global framework for neurodivergent-inclusive event design, developed with the American and Australian Psychological Societies. IMEX America became the first event in the world to earn Level III Comprehensive Neurodivergent Accommodation, setting a new accessibility standard.

Sustainability remained front and center. The Joint Meetings Industry Council presented updates to its Net Zero Carbon Events initiative, pledging to broaden participation in underrepresented regions and integrate AI tools for carbon tracking.

IMEX served as the launch pad for multiple key studies shaping future trends. The 2025 Incentive Travel Index, a collaboration between the Incentive Research Foundation (IRF) and SITE, revealed that despite rising costs and geopolitical tensions, 75% of global professionals still view incentive travel as highly valuable. Another major release, Freeman’s “Experience Factor” report, found that live events are now the most trusted marketing channel, with up to 92% trust among Millennials and Gen Z

The Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA) launched Destinator, an AI-powered platform matching planners with ideal destinations, and announced two new leadership and certification programs debuting in 2026.

Destination Highlights and New Developments

Destinations used IMEX as a stage for major announcements:

Miami Beach confirmed an 800-room Grand Hyatt next to its convention center, opening in 2027.

Orlando revealed a massive convention center expansion and a new 360° virtual inspection platform.

Disney Meetings & Events shared refurbishments at the Grand Floridian and Coronado Springs.

MGM Resorts unveiled a $300 million renovation of MGM Grand’s 4,200 rooms

Globally, London celebrated its expanded ExCeL London, now Europe’s largest integrated meetings venue, while Ireland touted strong North American demand and expanded Aer Lingus routes .

n the Caribbean, Puerto Rico reported record visitor growth driven by pop culture exposure, unveiling a new Four Seasons resort opening November 2025.

Asia-Pacific destinations made a powerful impact at IMEX America 2025, with China emerging as a clear standout. The China National Tourist Office (CNTO) in Los Angeles returned for its second consecutive year with a significantly expanded presence, as highlighted in a press release.

The China pavilion, now 1,000 square feet—nearly double its previous size—featured representatives from Beijing, Shaanxi, Chongqing, Sichuan, and Xizang, each showcasing regional diversity, advanced infrastructure, and cultural vibrancy. Director Dawei Wu emphasized China’s mission to position itself as an “innovative and sustainable partner” for global events, supported by engaging activities such as the “Touch of China” cultural showcase and “Cheers from China” Happy Hour, which highlighted the country’s hospitality and creative energy. The booth’s daily “China Moment” events drew steady crowds, reinforcing China’s growing prominence as a MICE powerhouse, while nearby, Singapore and Hawai‘i reaffirmed their regional leadership through new sustainability collaborations and forward-looking strategies for 2026.

The Takeaway: The MICE Industry’s Defining Moment

IMEX America 2025 proved that the global MICE industry is not just rebounding—it’s innovating. From sustainability pledges and accessibility standards to AI-driven planning tools and new international partnerships, the show encapsulated an industry evolving to meet the demands of a new era. As the world’s largest business events marketplace, IMEX America continues to set the tone for collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity within the meetings and events sector.

Next year’s IMEX America 2026 will return to Las Vegas from October 13–15, 2026, promising to build upon the groundbreaking momentum established this year