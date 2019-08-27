Strong growth in Israel visitor numbers

According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, approximately 405,000 tourist entries were recorded in September, 44 per cent more than during the same month last year.

From January to September this year, some 3.3 million tourist entries were recorded, as opposed to 2.917 million in the same period last year, an increase of 13 per cent.

A fuller picture will likely emerge with the publication of the October statistics, given the fact that the Jewish holidays typically fall in September and October.

Revenue from incoming tourism in September stood at $581 million.

Approximately 20,800 tourist entries from the United Kingdom were recorded in September this year, 29 per cent more than September 2018.

Minister of tourism, Yariv Levin, commented: “September continues the upward trend in incoming tourism with impressive increases and monthly records broken.

“We are marketing Israel around the world in line with our innovative and market-focused strategy, and we are seeing the results. We continue to develop new markets, while working to maintain traditional markets.

“In recent years, tourism has become an engine for economic growth and improves our image around the world and I welcome that.”