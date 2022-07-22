Strengthening extensive cooperation in culture, sports and tourism between Vietnam and Laos

At a conference in Hanoi with Lao Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Suansavanh Viyaketh, Vietnam’s Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung suggested activities. strengthen deep and substantive cooperation between the two countries in the coming time.





At the meeting, Minister Nguyen Van Hung expressed his pleasure to receive the delegation on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam - Laos Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation.

Minister Nguyen Van Hung said that in the past few days, along with activities of high-ranking delegations of the Party and State of Vietnam and Laos, leaders of the two ministries have closely coordinated, organised activities and reaped rewards. achieved much success in Lao Culture Week held in Vietnam as well as Vietnamese Culture Week held in Laos. Today’s meeting helped leaders of the two ministries understand more about the state of affairs in the field of state management that the two ministries are in charge of, thereby strengthening cooperation, promoting the relationship to go deeper and to higher heights. new.





On behalf of the Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, Minister Suansavanh Viyaketh thanked and expressed his pleasure at the warm welcome, full of brotherly affection for the delegation on the occasion of visiting and working in Vietnam.

Minister Suansavanh Viyaketh thanked Vietnam for its sincere and great help with Laos, which has contributed to strengthening the great relationship and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties and States. Minister Suansavanh Viyaketh said that this is a very good opportunity for the two ministries to work together to continue promoting the implementation of the cooperation agreement signed in the last period of 2021-2025 affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.





Going into each specific field of cooperation, Minister Nguyen Van Hung said, first of all from a cultural perspective, the view of the Communist Party of Vietnam is to put culture on a par with economics and politics, determine the development Cultural development is a central task because culture is the driving force of development.

Vietnamese culture under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam is an advanced culture imbued with national identity. But building a culture imbued with national identity does not mean being confined in a narrow space, but having to interact and acclimate with other cultures and civilisations of humanity. In particular, Vietnamese culture and Lao culture have many similarities.

Minister Nguyen Van Hung hoped that in addition to organising programs such as the cultural week that the two countries are doing, the cultural exchange must be spread wider and deeper, reaching both localities and people in each locality. become the host of cultural exchange activities. Especially the localities of Vietnam and Laos share the same border.





Regarding the issue of training high-quality human resources in the field of culture and tourism, Minister Nguyen Van Hung said that, first of all, if you want to do tourism, you must have someone who knows about tourism and understands tourism. The Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism can coordinate to send more Lao students to Vietnam for training in the field of tourism, not only under the Government’s scholarship but also under the study abroad program. born.

As for human resources for the cultural sector, currently the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Vietnam is being assigned to train students in the fields of circus, dance, and sports… these can be considered as “red seeds” to build a movement in Laos. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will carry out socialisation to further support these students.

Regarding a number of projects related to the cultural field such as the Vietnam - Laos Cultural Park, Minister Nguyen Van Hung wished the Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Sports to coordinate more with the Central Office of the Lao Party. to speed up progress, remove difficulties if any, to soon have a cultural institution, which is an address for cultural exchange for people of the two countries.

Emphasising the historical value of the legendary Ho Chi Minh road and the legendary Truong Son, Minister Nguyen Van Hung also suggested that the Lao side consider recognising the Ho Chi Minh road in Laos as a national monument of Laos to affirm its value. govern, honor and educate the traditional images in the war of national liberation of Vietnam and Laos.

Regarding the proposal of UNESCO to recognise Hin Nam No as a world natural heritage of Laos, Minister Nguyen Van Hung said that within its capacity, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Vietnam will coordinate and support Laos as soon as possible. world natural heritage.





Expressing agreement with the exchange of opinions of Minister Nguyen Van Hung, Lao Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Suansavanh Viyaketh said that preserving and embellishing cultural values ​​is a very important issue. culture is vital for each country, and culture is also an important source for tourism development.

Supporting Minister Nguyen Van Hung’s view that if culture and tourism are to develop, it is necessary to train human resources with deep understanding of culture and tourism, Minister Suansavanh Viyaketh said he would try to find sources of investment to promote training in this field.

As for the Ho Chi Minh trail in Laos, Minister Suansavanh Viyaketh said that the Lao side had discussed to make a detailed dossier on the recognition of the Ho Chi Minh trail as a national relic. This is a very important and educational route for future generations about the blood and blood sacrifices of the soldiers and people of the two countries in the struggle for national liberation.

Regarding the proposal of UNESCO to recognize Hin Nam No as a world natural heritage of Laos, Minister Suansavanh Viyaketh wished to receive the maximum support of Vietnam and said that he would soon send a delegation to work with the Vietnamese side. to discuss specific issues.





