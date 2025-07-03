Step Into Saudi’s Living Heritage

Summer, with long, sunlit days stretching ahead, is the ideal time to immerse yourself in the heart of Arabia. Here, history and heritage are very much alive, seen everywhere – from the latticed windows of Historic Jeddah to the warmth of a Saudi coffee, and the tiny villages dotted across the country that feel like a step back into a simpler time. Looking to add a little colour to your summer? Some immersive learning to augment the fun? Think of it as a field trip with the family – where you can spend the summer days at these lovely spots that do more than tell us of yesteryear but allow us to experience it.

Explore AlUla Oasis

Steps away from AlUla Old Town, near Saudi’s first UNESCO World Heritage site of Hegra, lies the Oasis Heritage Trail - a stunning reminder of nature’s beauty and precariousness. Surrounded by the region’s iconic sandstone cliffs, this trail winds through one of the oldest continuously inhabited landscapes in the Arabian Peninsula. For thousands of years, this oasis served as the lifeblood of ancient civilizations - providing shade, water, and fertile land in the middle of the desert. It isn’t just a scenic path, but the bedrock, in many ways, on which AlUla’s heritage was built.

The towering date palms, mudbrick homes, traditional farms, and flowing irrigation channels point to a landscape that continues to support local communities, who practice the farming practices of their forebears. The trail invites you to slow down, listen to the sounds of nature and tradition, and connect with the rhythms of a place that has endured for millennia

Historic Jeddah, a UNESCO World Heritage site, sits at the center of the coastal cosmopolitan city of Jeddah - once the busiest trading port on the Red Sea. Having stood for more than a thousand years, Historic Jeddah retains its ancient splendour, its narrow streets, ancient coral stone houses and mesmerizing Hejazi architecture drawing you in to a place where past, present and future come together – and where every corner tells a story. In this lively neighborhood, history is not just observed – it is lived. The souqs are alive with colour and craftsmanship – from textiles to handmade jewelry and artisanal goods, all housed within buildings that echo Jeddah’s heritage. Listen carefully, and as you stroll through this neighborhood, you might catch the sound of merchants and tradesmen past, who came together in Jeddah to exchange goods and cultures.

Nestled amidst the rolling green mountains of Aseer, Rijal Almaa’s picturesque stone homes, perched on the mountainside, feel like another world. This UNESCO-nominated town is a perfect summer escape – surrounded by greenery and Al Qatt Aseeri – the traditional patterned art form native to the region and traditionally carried out by women. Wander through the streets of this picture-perfect village, into one of Saudi’s oldest museums, which houses over 2,800 artefacts, including jewelry, each piece telling its own story of heritage and craftsmanship.

Ushaiger: A Village That Keeps Heritage Alive

Located northwest of Riyadh, this remarkably preserved village is a window into another world. Here, mud brick homes line winding alleys, while lush palm groves offer shade, altogether offering respite from the hustle and bustle of the city. In Ushaiger, the architecture, culture, and ways of being of old Arabia are still alive and well.

The local community offers up a traditionally warm Saudi welcome, with a walk through the village likely to turn into a personal encounter with the country’s heritage. Every building, doorway, and artefact tells a story.

Ushaiger isn’t just a place to see history, but rather, step into it.

To learn more and plan your trip, visit the visit Saudi website.



