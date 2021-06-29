Steel cutting ceremony for MSC Euribia in France

The first steel for the upcoming MSC Euribia was cut earlier at Chantiers de l’Atlantique in Saint Nazaire.

Set to come into service in mid-2023, the ship will become the 22nd in the MSC Cruises’ fleet and the second to run on liquefied natural gas.

The start of her construction was marked by a traditional steel cutting ceremony in Saint Nazaire bringing the ship owner and shipyard together.

As maritime custom dictates, MSC Cruises’ executive chairman, Pierfrancesco Vago, joined Chantiers de l’Atlantique’s general manager, Laurent Castaing, to launch the cutting of the first steel for the new ship.

Vago said: “Just as the ancient goddess harnessed the winds, weather and constellations to master the seas, our vision is for MSC Euribia to master the deployment of sustainable technologies to protect and preserve our precious marine ecosystem.

“This ship marks a new milestone in our journey towards net zero impact operations and is testament to our commitment to foster and develop next generation environmental technologies.

“As a family with over 300 years of seafaring heritage, we always seek to protect the environment to safeguard our way of life and protect the planet for future generations.”

Barcelona

At the same time, the port of Barcelona has reopened to international cruises with MSC Grandiosa becoming the first ship to embark Spanish guests and holidaymakers from other Schengen countries.

The seven-night cruise holiday calls at the Italian ports of Genoa, Civitavecchia for Rome, Naples and Palermo, plus Valetta, Malta.

Gianni Onorato, chief executive of MSC Cruises, said, “Barcelona is an integral part of our year-round itineraries in the Mediterranean and to see it reopen for our guests from

Spain and other countries in Europe is extremely gratifying.

“This was a very welcome addition to the ever-increasing number of ports that are opening for business after such a long pause in operations.

“As the first cruise line to offer international cruises from Spain we are sure that our Spanish guests will enjoy the convenience of embarkation in Barcelona on Saturdays and enjoy the popular itinerary that MSC Grandiosa offers in the Mediterranean.”