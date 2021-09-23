Staybridge Suites Dubai Financial Centre opens to guests

IHG Hotels & Resorts and SRG Holding have opened the third Staybridge Suites hotel in the United Arab Emirates, Staybridge Suites Dubai Financial Centre.

This 48-story tower adds an eye-catching feature to iconic skyline and is located opposite the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a few steps away from the metro station.

The property is surrounded by variety of leisure, dining, shopping and entertainment destinations like City Walk, Coca Cola Arena, La Mer and Dubai Downtown.

Each of the 360 studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom suites comes equipped with a fully fitted kitchen and living space including top-of-the-line Siemens and Smeg appliances, smart TVs and your very own washer/dryer.

Many of the apartments feature their own balcony from which to enjoy spectacular views of the city or the sea.

Several interconnecting units offer greater flexibility for families or small groups traveling together.

With a large working table, high-speed Wi-Fi and seamless technology, working privately from the suite will be a seriously productive for many of our guests who work from home.

Some guests prefer to get some of their work done in cafés or public spaces, so they will love setting camp in our den or public living and dining rooms.

“We are absolutely delighted to partner with one of the world’s leading hotel companies, IHG Hotels & Resorts, to open our second Staybridge Suites in Dubai,” said Fahad Al Rafi, chief executive of SRG Holding.

“The aim with the launch of the new Staybridge Suites Dubai Financial Center is to provide guests with a hotel where they could stay for a few days, weeks or months in one of Dubai’s most vibrant areas.”