STARS AND MOVIES AT VILLA IGIEA FOR A SPECIAL SICILIAN SET-JETTING SUMMER FILM SERIES

This summer, Villa Igiea transforms into a captivating open-air cinema for Cinema: journeys through the world and the soul, a curated collection of film screenings that explore travel in all its forms – physical, emotional and metaphorical – through the lens of contemporary cinema.

Set against the backdrop of the hotel’s seafront gardens, the screenings are accompanied by conversations with leading voices from the film industry. From now to 1st October, Villa Igiea will host five special evenings featuring critically acclaimed films and distinguished guests.

On 3rd September, the Hotel will host Oscar-winning production designer Dante Ferretti and set decorator Francesca Lo Schiavo, who will delve into the making of Martin Scorsese’s Hugo. On the 24th September, there will be an exclusive screening and conversation with multi-award-winning director Luca Guadagnino and rising star Giovanni Tortorici, while on the 1st October actress Benedetta Porcaroli, known for her role in Netflix’s The Leopard, will join for a closing night celebration.

3rd September: A talk with Francesca Lo Schiavo and Dante Ferretti will follow the screening of “Hugo” by Martin Scorsese

24th September: A talk with Luca Guadagnino and Giovanni Tortorici will follow the screenings of “Call me by your name” and “Diciannove”

1st October: A talk with Benedetta Porcaroli, will follow a screening of one episode of hit series “The Leopard”



This curated open-air film series by Rocco Forte Hotels includes a signature pre-screening dinner crafted by chef Fulvio Pierangelini, to be enjoyed at Alicetta Bistrot.

The journey continues for guests of Villa Igiea with a five-part guided tour, including private access to renowned venues, artist-led walking tours,visits to noble palazzos and much more.

Teatro Massimo – The Godfather part three - Francis Ford Coppola - 1990 – nominated for seven Oscars| The itinerary starts with the opportunity to relive classic cinematography. In The Godfather part three Michael’s son Anthony performs in Palermo as an opera singer at the Teatro Massimo. Villa Igiea’s guests will be able to visit this landmark in Palermo through a behind-the-scenes tour and a show at the magnificent Theatre.

Palazzo Abatellis – Palermo Shooting, 2008, Wim Wenders, at the Cannes Festival contest | The second part of the itinerary still plays on the stark contrasts typical of the island. Palazzo Abatellis is a residence oozing grandeur,home to the ‘Galleria Regionale’ curated by world renowned architect Carlo Scarpa. Totally off the beaten track, chosen by Wim Wenders for a scene of Palermo Shooting where the history of Palermo’s society is depicted starting from a painting.

Palazzo Gangi – The Leopard, 1963, directed by Luchino Visconti – Golden Palm in Cannes | The backdrop changes dramatically when you step into the home of the Princess of Valguarnera, one of the best preserved aristocratic palazzos in the heart of Palermo. Principessa Vanni Calvello will reveal all the interesting anecdotes related to the shooting of the film The Leopard.

Villa Palagonia – The Adventure - Michelangelo Antonioni - 1960, winner of the jury prize in Cannes | The fourth part is a location that both film directors Antonioni and Tornatore chose due to its strong appeal. Guests will be able to explore the tree lined boulevard and halls on a walking tour organised by a contemporary Sicilian artist.

Tuna Fishery in Scopello - Ocean’s Twelve - 2004 - Steven Soderberg | The itinerary begins in Scopello at the historic tuna fishery which is situated in a sheltered position between the rocks of Castellammare del Golfo and San Vito lo Capo, the latter being the flagship of the Nature Reserve of the Zingaro. This is the perfect opportunity to have a walk down to the magnificent bay where one of the scenes from Ocean’s Twelve by Steven Soderbergh was filmed.

Villa Igiea | Nestled between Monte Pellegrino and the Gulf of Palermo, Villa Igiea, a Rocco Forte hotel blends the city’s rich cultural heritage with contemporary luxury. Set against the breathtaking Sicilian landscape, the historic property offers 72 rooms and 28 suites. The hotel’s meticulous restoration was led by Paolo Moschino and Philip Vergeylen of Paolo Moschino, Ltd in collaboration with Olga Polizzi, Rocco Forte Hotels’ Director of Design. Dining options include Florio Restaurant, Igiea Terrazza Bar, and Alicetta Bistro, offering authentic Sicilian cuisine curated by Fulvio Pierangelini and cocktail creations by Salvatore Calabrese.