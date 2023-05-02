SPORTSLINK TRAVEL and easyGolf Worldwide Travel & Tours ink new partnership

SPORTSLINK TRAVEL and easyGolf Worldwide Travel & Tours have announced a new partnership to provide travel services for all their International Golf Travel & Tours, plus all travel for their Corporate and Social clientele.

EasyGolf Worldwide is a previous winner of the World Travel Awards “Best Golf Tour Operator” in Australia and Oceania and is again nominated for the 2023 Award. Sports Link will provide flight and travel packages to complement their golf tours to events around the world, including The Masters each year, enabling clients to have their entire trip managed through a single supplier to maximise the full travel experience.

Sports Link Travel CEO Paul Kelly commented “We have looked at putting together our own golf tours for a number of years and are regularly asked by our clients about trips to events like The Masters. This new partnership will allow us to provide these options to our clients and also to support EasyGolf Worldwide in looking after their existing client base. Working with an award-winning tour operator ensures the quality of these tours, and Richard and his team are very excited about this opportunity and the possibilities that it brings.”

easyGolfWorldwide CEO Richard Tessel commented: “I endorse all of the above, and we are excited to have partnered with Paul Kelly and his Team.”