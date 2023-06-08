Spirit’s Bright Yellow Planes are on Their Way to San José

The Golden State is shining brighter today as Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) launches its new, nonstop service from its seventh California airport, San José Mineta International Airport (SJC). The launch introduces affordable travel options for San José travelers, including two daily flights to Las Vegas (LAS) and daily flights to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) and San Diego (SAN). It also provides an easy gateway for visitors to fly to the Southern Bay Area.

In celebration of the service launch, Spirit’s new SJC Guests can sign up for the Free Spirit® loyalty program and enjoy the limited-time Double Points promotion for travel to/from SJC. To qualify, members must book by July 7, 2023 at 11:59PM ET and travel by September 30, 2023.* Free Spirit® costs nothing to join and offers the fastest way to earn rewards and status.

“We can’t wait to welcome our Silicon Valley Guests onboard one of the youngest fleets in the industry and fly them to these three great destinations, as well as give back to the community through the Spirit Charitable Foundation,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. “San José has so much to offer travelers and our affordable fares will make it easier for our Guests to discover the Bay Area.”

“There couldn’t be a better way to kick off summer than by welcoming Spirit’s bright yellow planes to San José for the very first time,” said John Aitken, San Jose Mineta International Airport Director. “We pride ourselves on providing the best customer experience in North America, and now with Spirit’s Ultra Low Cost fares, the award-winning experience at SJC will now be available to many more travelers.”

Spirit Airlines also commemorated its new service in San José by providing a $10,000 scholarship to a student at a local flight school who has aspirations of becoming a commercial airline pilot. The scholarship will help cover flight training costs at San José-based Trade Winds Aviation for a student in San Jose State University’s Professional Flight Program.

