Spirit Airlines Expands Puerto Rico Service with Five New Nonstop Routes

Travelers will get More Go than ever before to explore the Island of Enchantment this spring as Spirit Airlines announces the launch of five new, nonstop routes from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU). The expansion adds convenient and affordable flights to Atlanta (ATL), Chicago (ORD), Dallas (DFW), Detroit (DTW) and Hartford (BDL), growing Spirit’s Puerto Rico service from 11 destinations to 16 by June 2023.

The carrier also announced it will increase flights between San Juan (SJU) and Orlando (MCO) to five flights daily and grow flights between San Juan and Baltimore (BWI), Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Newark (EWR) to two flights daily.

“Spirit Airlines has served the Puerto Rican community for more than two decades, offering affordable fares to connect family and friends across the United States. Puerto Rico is our number one destination in the Caribbean, with its rich history and culture, renowned beaches, tropical rainforest and the world’s brightest bioluminescent bay,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. “We continue our San Juan growth with five new nonstop routes, reaffirming our commitment to the island and making it even easier to travel more often.”

Spirit first landed on the island in 2001 with service to San Juan (SJU) and has grown its Puerto Rican route map to include Aguadilla (BQN) and Ponce (PSE). The airline will offer 21 peak-day departures in San Juan by June 2023, making it the second-largest carrier by destinations, seats and available seat miles (ASM). This adds to Spirit’s growth across the island, which represents more than 200 percent growth in the past four years.

The carrier’s commitment to Puerto Rico extends beyond high-value travel options and deep into the vibrant community. The Spirit Charitable Foundation has supported multiple nonprofits doing meaningful work on the island and has donated more than $100,000 in hurricane relief efforts.

Introductory Fares

Guests traveling between these new routes can enjoy introductory fares for a limited time, with travel dates and blackout date restrictions. Fares include:

Atlanta (ATL)/ San Juan (SJU): starting at $59* one-way

Chicago (ORD)/ San Juan (SJU): starting at $69* one-way

Dallas (DFW)/ San Juan (SJU): starting at $59* one-way

Detroit (DTW)/ San Juan (SJU): starting at $79* one-way

Hartford (BDL)/ San Juan (SJU): starting at $74** one-way

