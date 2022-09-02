Spirit Airlines announces daily, nonstop service to Phoenix

Kansas City travelers will be soaking up the “Valley of the Sun” this November with Spirit Airlines’ new, nonstop service to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport . The new route offers the only ultra-low-fare option connecting Kansas City

International Airport (MCI) to PHX and makes it easier for Kansas City Guests to discover Phoenix’s iconic desert gardens, gateways to national parks, award-winning dining and resorts, and much more.

“We listened to our Kansas City Guests and are excited to deliver more convenient options to vacation destinations in the Southwest,” said John Kirby, Spirit Airlines Vice President of Network Planning. “We can’t wait to offer MCI travelers low fares to Phoenix ahead of the holiday travel season.”

Spirit’s growth at MCI includes an increase in frequency to Las Vegas (LAS), with twice-daily service starting in September. The addition of Phoenix grows the carrier’s MCI options to four, sunny leisure destinations just in time for a winter getaway.

“We’re pleased that Spirit Airlines is further investing in Kansas City and expanding service here,” said Pat Klein, Director of the Kansas City Aviation Department. “Phoenix has long been a popular destination and this route will offer travelers additional options to the city.”