Soho Garden opens new location on Palm Jumeirah

Soho Garden has launched its second location in Dubai.

The venue took its place in the heart of Palm Jumeirah on the rooftop of Nakheel Mall, amid performances by leading DJs and artists.

DJ Peet, Junior J, Mr. Levier, DJ Play and Kenrick Chance will bring ultimate weekend vibes at Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah for three consecutive nights to mark the venue’s grand opening celebrations - making it an unforgettable gala of great music, exceptional food, bubbles and more.

The location is within quick reach from all surrounding areas, with the latest venue set to offer Soho Garden’s usual iconic experience to its guests with a unique twist as they bring United Arab Emirates’ first nightlife destination situated in a mall.

The newest Soho Garden is built across an expansive space and consists of multiple indoor and outdoor venues.

The venue guarantees to offer fun, excitement, and unique experiences that the original Meydan location has become known for.

Welcoming guests seven days a week, Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah is the larger-than-life extension of the existing Soho Garden location, giving both Dubai residents and tourists a place to indulge in unrivalled entertainment clubbing, lounging, and dining all in one unique destination.

As you enter the venue, you are welcomed with the iconic Soho signage marking the entrance of an expansive venue inclusive of an indoor club, with LED lighting on the ceiling, walls, and stage, and a beautiful outdoor lounge.

The lounge will give you unmissable and picturesque views of the Palm, like never seen before. A perfect place to catch the sunset, Soho welcomes you to have a breath-taking experience with their all-new venue.

The multiple bars across Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah will offer their signature and classic cocktails expertly prepared by their team of resident mixologists.

Accredited sommeliers will be on hand to assist those who prefer wines or champagnes.