Six Senses Signs Landmark Hotel in Bangkok’s Historic Silom District

Six Senses has signed a hotel management agreement with Narai Hospitality Group to introduce Six Senses Bangkok as part of Hatai, a visionary mixed-use development on the site of the iconic Narai Hotel in the heart of Silom.

Narai Hotel first opened its doors in 1968, becoming a trailblazer in Thailand’s hospitality story as a grand gathering place that shaped Silom’s skyline and set the scene for its thriving business and social district. For over five decades, its dedication to exceptional service and unique offerings made it a beloved establishment for travelers, celebrities, and royalty. Now, in partnership with Narai Hospitality Group, a new chapter begins with Six Senses Bangkok.

A beacon of light, community, and renewal

The foundation work is already underway, with designs by award-winning Heatherwick studio inspired by the delicate craftsmanship of traditional lanterns. Hatai will emerge as Bangkok’s new “lantern quarter”, illuminating the city’s cultural heritage through sustainable and progressive design and serving to revitalize the entire area.

Six Senses Bangkok will offer an intimate experience, with around 100 spacious rooms and suites providing a peaceful retreat from the city’s energy, along with a balance of wellness spaces and intuitive, heartfelt hospitality.

The project targets both LEED Gold and WELL Gold certifications, upholding sustainable and healthy building design and construction. Narai Hotel’s original wooden foundation has been carefully extracted and will be repurposed and woven into the interior design, echoing the Six Senses philosophy of using local, sustainable, and natural materials.

Crowning the hotel will be a 700-square-meter suite and signature restaurant, both by design luminary Joyce Wang. Interior design by BAR Studio complements the architectural vision throughout the property and extends to the main restaurant, which connects to a sky lobby via a sky garden incorporating elements of biophilic design. The rooftop pool will draw swimmers from the indoors out to unwind after a busy day in the city. Six Senses Spa Bangkok will offer the brand’s signature blend of high-tech, high-touch treatments, and, as with all Six Senses properties, guests can expect integrated wellness offerings, mindful sleep programs, nourishing cuisine, and an authentic connection to the local community.

From island hideaways to city icons

Six Senses Bangkok marks a meaningful homecoming to the region where the brand’s origins are rooted. Joining Six Senses Samui and Six Senses Yao Noi in Thailand, it will further exemplify how the vision can be translated into flagship urban properties alongside Six Senses Rome and Six Senses Kyoto. Hotels in London, Milan, Lisbon, Dubai, and Tel Aviv have also been announced.

Neil Palmer, Chief Operating Officer of Six Senses, commented: “It’s a privilege to honor the legacy of Narai Hotel in such a culturally significant and storied location. Together with Narai Hospitality Group, we’re creating something truly special, a place that respects its history while embracing signature wellness, crafted experiences, and sustainable design and operations, all defining characteristics of the Six Senses core ethos.”

Nathee Nithivasin, Chief Executive Officer of Narai Hospitality Group, added: “Six Senses was the ideal partner for Hatai because of our shared dedication to emotional hospitality, sustainable design, and being part of the local fabric. This development continues our longstanding care for the community and reinforces our commitment to building thoughtfully for future generations.”

Gateway to Bangkok’s rich heritage and modern energy

Located on Silom Road, Six Senses Bangkok is one of two hotels to open at Hatai, that will also feature premium retail and dining experiences, and community gathering spaces across almost 6,000 square metres. It will be within easy reach of transport links, including the BTS and MRT networks. The nearby Sri Maha Mariamman Temple and landmark King Power Mahanakhon with its popular SkyWalk invite guests to explore both ancient traditions and contemporary Thai life. Silom’s proximity to the Chao Phraya River enhances its leisure appeal, while food enthusiasts will appreciate the diverse culinary scene from fine dining to authentic local street food.

Six Senses is part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ fast-growing luxury & lifestyle portfolio. IHG currently has 40 open hotels and a further 38 in the pipeline spanning 11 destinations and nine brands in Thailand.

Six Senses Bangkok is scheduled to open shortly after the 60th anniversary of the original Narai Hotel in 2028, creating a fitting continuation of the legacy and marking a new milestone for both the hotel and the city.