Singapore promotes Gay tourism

The long ban on gay marriage has been lifted on Monday for Singapore and tourists arriving there. Singapore’s decision to lift a colonial-era ban on gay marriage was long overdue. However, this ban will not end discrimination against the city-states that are conservative. The active members and gay community are likely to face discrimination hugely.

The announcement of Singapore’s prime minister to repeal the so-called 377A law on Sunday has brought hope to the members of the community. However, the ground-level reality might be significantly different. The subject has been a much-talked element. There have been incidents of multi-racial, multi-religious incidents among the 5.5 million population.

The 377A, under which the offenders can be jailed for conducting such behaviour for up to two years has been challenged for the first time in a while. Some religious groups have wanted the ban to continue as they feared it might promote homosexuality and challenge traditional family structure.

Global tourism is moving towards equality and is one of the major themes currently in the travel and tourism industry. The bars, clubs and hotels in Singapore will soon open new sets of gay amusement clubs. Safety is also very necessary which brings the tourists together.

This is a step that makes Asia Pacific tourism move forward with much enthusiasm. The promotion of the idea and the inclusive approach will help the business to target the maximum amount of tourists in the country.

