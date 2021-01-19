Singapore Airlines rolls-out Covid-19 vaccine to crew

Singapore Airlines has launched a bid to vaccinate all its crew against Covid-19.

Mirroring a similar scheme at Dubai-based rival Emirates, the Singapore flag-carrier hope to offer the vaccine to pilots, gate agents, flight attendants and anyone whose job requires contact with the public.

All have been offered free coronavirus vaccines by the Singaporean government.

The country has purchased the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two shots.

“We are grateful to the Singapore government for making the aviation sector a priority in the vaccination exercise,” chief executive, Goh Choon Phong, said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This reflects the sector’s importance, and the crucial role we play in both Singapore’s economic recovery and the fight against the pandemic.”

According to the airline, 5,200 SIA employees have already signed up to get the jab.

Inoculations will begin in a few days.

Once vaccinated, crew members will be subject to less scrutiny and fewer coronavirus-related security measures.

For example, flight crew who are currently tested on the seventh day after their return to Singapore will be exempt from this test going forward.