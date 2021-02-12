Singapore Airlines fully vaccinates onboard crew

All three passenger airlines within the SIA Group are among the first carriers in the world to operate flights with a full complement of vaccinated pilots and cabin crew.

The first fully immunised services onboard Singapore Airlines (SIA), SilkAir and Scoot have all now departed.

SIA flight SQ956, which departed Singapore for Jakarta earlier, joins Scoot’s TR606 which departed for Bangkok and SilkAir’s MI608 which left for Phnom Penh in Cambodia.

The Singapore government has prioritised the aviation sector in the country’s vaccination exercise.

Operating crew within the SIA Group have responded very positively to the exercise, with more than 90 per cent of cabin crew and pilots signing up for the vaccine to date.

Goh Choon Phong, chief executive of Singapore Airlines, said: “We are very encouraged by the strong take-up rate for the vaccine from our colleagues.

“Vaccinations will be key to the reopening of borders and to enhancing travel confidence, in tandem with robust testing regimes and the wide-ranging safe management measures that are in place on the ground and in the air.

“They offer greater protection for our people and provide an added layer of assurance to our customers.”