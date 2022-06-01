Silversea Cruises launches ‘Trade Appreciation Month’

This June, Silversea Cruises is offering agents, the chance to earn a £150 bonus commission on every new booking made between 1 – 30 June 2022 as part of its Trade Appreciation Month to reward its valued agents partners. The bonus is redeemable on all qualifying voyages throughout 2022. In addition to the luxury cruise line’s existing commissions, there is no limit to the number of bonuses that can be earned throughout the month – the more agents book, the more they earn.

Peter Shanks, Managing Director UK & Ireland, Silversea Cruises commented:

“With all 10 Silversea ships back sailing in June, and as we see a nice pick-up in late demand for the summer - this is an opportunity for us to thank our wonderful Travel Advisor Partners for all they do for us - hence June is our ‘Trade Appreciation Month.”

Silversea Cruises is nominated as Europe’s Leading Cruise Line 2022 by World Travel Awards.