Sicily’s Verdura Resort has unveiled a new clubhouse between its two championship golf courses, strengthening its status as one of Europe’s leading luxury golf destinations.

Positioned between the resort’s award-winning West Shore and East Links courses, the clubhouse brings together classic architecture, refined finishes and contemporary functionality offering golfers a space to relax, recharge and reconnect.

Curated by award-winning architects Paolo Moschino and Philip Vergeylen, the designers have used the heritage of traditional golf clubhouses as the inspiration to pay tribute to the game’s roots. Inside vintage golf posters, curated memorabilia, and golf-inspired design elements such as ball-shaped furnishings and rich wood panelling, create a space that blends classic elegance with distinctive character. Deep green tones, plush leather seating and mosaic flooring enhance the refined, welcoming atmosphere.

At the heart of the new clubhouse is the club lounge and bar, situated directly beside the 18th hole of the West Shore course. Opening into a panoramic terrace, appointed with sofas and lounge seating, the space provides a setting for players to enjoy a post-round drink whilst enjoying uninterrupted views of the Mediterranean Sea and the verdant fairways. Inside the atmosphere is refined, a large screen broadcasts major international tournaments and sporting events, while the bar features a curated selection of fine wines, premium spirits and local craft beers.

The clubhouse features a premium golf shop stocked with top-tier apparel, equipment and accessories from a collection of golf’s most prestigious brands. In addition, the venue is also set to host a variety of social events – from casual gatherings to competition prize-giving ceremonies and private celebrations.

Sir Rocco Forte, a passionate golfer himself, commented: “Verdura is a golfer’s paradise with two 18-hole spectacular championship courses, superb practice facilities and a nine-hole course. When we built Verdura, the vision was to create the best golf resort in Europe. The new clubhouse is a sensational addition to the top-notch hospitality we offer, the friendly staff, excellent food and high-quality service — all essential to the golfer’s experience. I’m very proud of the new clubhouse, it creates connections for all our guests and I look forward to being able to spend some time there.”

The clubhouse is the latest in a series of significant golf and resort enhancements to be unveiled by Verdura Resort. Over the past year, both courses – which were designed by acclaimed architect Kyle Phillips – have benefitted from a major upgrade, including the installation of a sustainable new irrigation system. Meanwhile, the resort’s golf academy has been expanded and fitted with the latest swing analysis and club-fitting technology – part of a wider multi-million-euro investment in Verdura’s golf facilities.

Verdura Resort continues to elevate its golf experience while honoring its commitment to preserving the natural landscape and historic heritage of its unique location. In recognition of this dedication, the President of the Italian Golf Federation, Cristiano Cerchiai, presented the award of commitment to the protection of the landscape and biodiversity to Donato Di Ponziano, Verdura Resort’s Golf Development Manager.

“What we are doing to preserve nature, the landscape and its historical riches reflects Sir Rocco Forte’s vision and dedication of our close-knit team. We will continue this commitment and thank the Federation for recognising our work” he commented.

Verdura Resort and Rocco Forte Private Villas | Set across 230 hectares of olive groves, citrus orchards, and 1.8 km of private coastline, Verdura Resort, a Rocco Forte hotel lies between the Valley of the Temples and Sciacca on Sicily’s southwest coast. The resort blends modern architecture with Sicilian tradition, featuring 203 rooms and suites, and 20 exclusive Private Villas—luxurious hillside residences with breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea. The diverse dining options range from specialty cocktail bars and casual all-day dining to upscale dining, each highlighting the best of Sicilian cuisine, with an international twist. The flagship Irene Forte Spa offers a 4,000m² sanctuary of relaxation and rejuvenation. The two award-winning 18-hole golf courses by Kyle Phillips make Verdura Resort a premier destination for golf enthusiasts.