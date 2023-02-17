Shannon Airport Unveils Ireland’s First Electric Medical Response Vehicle “Rescue 14”

Shannon Airport has become the first Irish airport to take delivery of an electric Medical Response Vehicle.

The vehicle, called “Rescue 14”, replaces its diesel-powered model and will be used for emergency medical responses that may arise at the airport.

Rescue 14 is designed and built to similar specifications as the National Ambulance Service vehicles and is fully equipped with a defibrillator, stretcher, medication bag, oxygen masks and more.

The Shannon Airport Police and Fire team, who are all Pre-Hospital Emergency Care Council (PHECC) accredited Emergency First Responders, have already begun training on the new vehicle.

The new electric vehicle was built by Offaly based Wilker Group, which has more than 50 years’ experience in the design, build and delivery of ambulance and specialist vehicle conversions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pat O’Brien, Chief Officer Fire & Rescue, Airport Police Fire Service at Shannon Airport said, “We are delighted to be the first airport in the state to take in delivery of this new electric Medical Response Vehicle. It will be a great addition to our fleet, as we transition to more sustainable vehicles.

“The continued investment by the Shannon Airport Group into new technology across our fleet, allows us to ensure continued safety of all passengers and staff at the Airport in more sustainable and efficient ways.”

In 2019, the airport made a significant investment in two new state-of-the-art High Reach Extendable Turret (HRET) fire tenders, becoming the first airport in the country to take delivery of the cutting-edge vehicles.

Commenting on the delivery of the new electric vehicle, Head of Sustainability, Sinead Murphy says, “This is another chapter in our sustainability journey and the next step in the electrification of our fleet across the airport.

“This Medical Response Vehicle is part of our commitment to facilitate more sustainable mobility across the campus and beyond.”

The delivery of the new medical response vehicle coincides with the commencement of the roll out of a programme for Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the Shannon Campus.

Included in this are several ultra-fast charging points for the public.